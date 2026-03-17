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Wyoming 250 Photo Exhibit and Presentation by Spencer - Pelton

Wyoming 250 Photo Exhibit and Presentation by Spencer - Pelton

Stop by the American Heritage Center in Laramie to view Wyoming Public Media's Wyoming 250 Photo Contest Exhibit. The opening reception on December 4th features a presentation by Spencer Pelton, Wyoming State Archaeologist.

Spencer will explore the Gateway to the Rockies: The Deep History of the Southern Laramie Valley.

After the talk, guests can enjoy light refreshments and enjoy the Wyoming's History Through Listeners' Eyes photo exhibit. (View the virtual exhibit online). The exhibit will travel around Wyoming throughout 2026.

Free and open to the public, the talk starts at 5:30 pm at the American Heritage Center. Stop by for refreshments and free sonic bison ear buds! All are welcome.

* * This project is funded in part by the Wyoming Semiquincentennial grant from the Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources office. * *

American Heritage Center
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Wyoming Public Media
307-766-4240
wpmupdate@uwyo.edu
https://www.wyomingpublicmedia.org/
American Heritage Center
2111 Willett Drive
Laramie, Wyoming 82071
3077662580
bblasi@uwyo.edu
uwyo.edu/ahc