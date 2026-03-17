Wyoming Public Media Photo Exhibit and Presentation by Tim Nicklas - Encampment

Stop by the Grand Encampment Museum to view Wyoming Public Media's Wyoming 250 Photo Contest Exhibit. The opening reception on August 7th features a presentation by Director Tim Nicklas.

Tim's presentation will explore Thomas Edison's visit to Wyoming in 1878 to view the solar eclipse - "Edison: The Wizard of the Sierra Madres."

After the talk, guests can enjoy light refreshments and enjoy the contemporary photographic images that are part of the Wyoming Public Media 250 Travelling exhibit. (View the virtual exhibit online).

Free and open to the public, the talk starts at 4:30 PM at the Grand Museum in Encampment.

* * This project is funded in part by the Wyoming Semiquincentennial grant from the Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources office. * *