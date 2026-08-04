A former elections director is on the Republican ticket for Secretary of State

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Four Republicans are running to fill the Secretary of State’s office in the Aug. 18 primary election. That includes CJ Young, who grew up on a ranch outside Rawlins. Young attended the University of Wyoming for a law degree. He served as Wyoming’s Elections Division director starting in 2023 , where he says he worked closely with county clerks on election security. He also has served as an officer in the U.S. Navy Reserves.

Young is campaigning to improve election security by making it less chaotic. He supports limited hand-count audits, and wants to see less bureaucracy in government.

“I started off with the Wyoming Department of Corrections where I learned both the importance of the work but how bureaucracy can get in the way,” Young said in a campaign ad. “That’s something you need to focus on in leadership: How do we clear out some of the bureaucracy to let people do their job and get the work done?”

Young is running in the Republican primary against Qwenton Eagle Oviatt, Rachel Williams, and Robert Short.

If you didn’t vote in 2024, you likely need to re-register. Check by calling your county clerk.

