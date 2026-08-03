In a stacked race, the Wyoming Republican Party endorses Brent Bien for governor

The Wyoming Republican Party has endorsed Brent Bien for governor.

Bien grew up in Wyoming and graduated from the University of Wyoming’s Engineering School. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 28 years and also became a naval aviator. He returned to Wyoming to work as the director of Safety Bighorn Airways.

Bien doesn’t have previous political experience, but decided to run in 2022 in response to Gov. Mark Gordon’s lockdown measures. In that year’s primary , he took about 30% of the vote to Gordon’s nearly 62%.

In a campaign commercial, he said, “I do believe this election is so pivotal because we’re right at the precipice of losing our state to these globalist initiatives, to these globalist oligarchs, that look at Wyoming for what we have under our soil, folks.”

His website lists top priorities of cutting taxes by getting rid of residential property taxes and the state fuel tax, hand-counting all ballots, “return[ing] agriculture to the growers” and a seven-point energy policy that supports fossil fuels.

Bien is running on the GOP ticket against three others: Megan Degenfelder, Eric Barlow and Curt Blake.

Wyoming’s primary election is on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

