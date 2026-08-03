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Annual bat walk program expands around the state thanks to popularity

Wyoming Public Radio | By Melodie Edwards
Published August 3, 2026 at 12:14 PM MDT
A woman with a ponytail holds up an echometer screen with a pond and other people in the background.
Mason Lee
/
UW Biodiversity Institute
A woman uses the bat echometer at a bat walk earlier this summer in Lander.

The University of Wyoming has been expanding opportunities to get out in the state for bat walks. This summer, the Biodiversity Institute has been hosting guided walks in Pinedale, Cody, Lander, Sheridan, Casper and Laramie.

Project Coordinator Mason Lee said the reason they’re so popular is because of how cool bats are.

“I'm like, wait, bats sing songs like birds do? That's crazy! Bats can learn language like humans do? They learn to babble? That's wild!” Lee said. “They're just such cool animals, and just getting to share a snippet of that with people, making them realize, ‘Oh, they're not this scary, evil creature that I've kind of thought they are. They're a really fascinating animal.’”

There are over 20 species of bats in Wyoming, many under threat due to ecosystem loss and disease.

“Bats are absolutely vital to functioning, healthy ecosystems because every ecosystem that bats occur in, they're super vital components of it,” Lee said. “In Wyoming, all of our bats are insectivorous, so they all eat insects, and a lot of the insects that they eat are agricultural pests.”

On the tours, she brings along an echometer to help hear the sounds bats make that fall outside the frequency of the human ear.

You can still sign up to attend the Aug. 14 event happening in Casper at 8 p.m. at the Wyoming Game and Fish Office.
Tags
Education batsnorthern long eared batwhite nose syndromeecosystemsWyoming Agriculturepests
Melodie Edwards
Leave a tip: medward9@uwyo.edu
Melodie Edwards is the host and producer of WPM's award-winning podcast The Modern West. Her Ghost Town(ing) series looks at rural despair and resilience through the lens of her hometown of Walden, Colorado. She has been a radio reporter at WPM since 2013, covering topics from wildlife to Native American issues to agriculture.
See stories by Melodie Edwards
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