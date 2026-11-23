As the Trump administration works to shift the bulk of disaster preparedness and recovery from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to states, survivors of extreme weather events are calling foul.

Colorado has seen more than its share of wildfires and flooding in 2026.

Abbie Krause and her family were caught in the Aspen Acres Fire this summer in the town of Beulah, just southwest of Pueblo. As of Oct. 31, the wildfire, which burned more than 102,000 acres and damaged or destroyed 850 structures, was not fully contained. She said recovery is not just about rebuilding houses, it is about keeping their community together.

"The people of Beulah are extremely resilient and resourceful. They roll up their sleeves, they mobilize for neighbors and their animals, but there are challenges that small communities just can't solve alone. We need reliable state and federal support," Krause stressed.

Cameron Hamilton, FEMA’s top administrator, recently told state officials federal FEMA dollars create greater government dependency. Project 2025, the second Trump administration’s blueprint for remaking government, argued a 1988 law has led to an increase in the number of extreme weather events qualifying as national disasters the nation cannot afford. Extreme weather events linked to climate change are indeed on the rise, according to leading global scientists, and “billion-dollar” events are now at least six times more frequent.

Monica Medina, former principal deputy undersecretary of commerce for oceans and atmosphere at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said disaster relief is a unique function of the federal government. She believes it is incumbent on leaders to create policies designed to not make the problem worse, and to protect people.

"Congress declared disaster after disaster after disaster before, and no one said, 'Oh, we shouldn't do that because there are disasters.' That's what the government is for. It's to help people when there are disasters." Medina asserted.

The Trump administration has refused to approve disaster relief for states with Democratic leadership at the highest rate in FEMA’s 47-year history, according to reporting by Politico. In his first year since returning to the White House, President Donald Trump approved just 23% of such requests. By contrast, the administration approved 89% of disaster relief requests by states with a Republican governor and two Republican senators.

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