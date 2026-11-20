Randy Kirkwood is a fourth-generation rancher and farmer. He raises cattle and wheat on his farm outside of Fleming, a town of just over 400 on the Eastern Plains. These days, when he looks around, he sees mostly dry land.

“If it doesn’t rain, there’s really nothing that you’re going to grow,” Kirkwood said. This year, he couldn’t harvest about a third of his wheat due to drought and hail.

Ad:Colorado saw historic drought this spring and summer, driven by low mountain snowpack and warm temperatures. Kirkwood relies on rain to irrigate his crops and run his farm, and the local aquifer. The area depends on the Ogallala Aquifer, which is heavily depleted. His farm also saw very little rain this summer.

“A drought is like dying by paper cuts, a little. A drought doesn’t happen overnight,” Kirkwood said. “It’s just constant, constant, constant. There’s no relief in sight.”

Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite Randy Kirkwood stands in a winter wheat field on his farm and ranch on Colorado's Eastern Plains, near Sterling. Sept. 29, 2026.

Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite Randy Kirkwood attempts to round up some wayward bulls on his farm and ranch on Colorado's Eastern Plains, near Sterling. Sept. 29, 2026.

The entire Eastern Plains experienced extreme drought and record temperatures this summer.

“Your bills keep coming, whether it rains or not, whether you grow anything or not,” Kirkwood said. “Financials are what keeps me up at night.”

Nationwide, agriculture bankruptcies were up by 23% for the 12 months ending in September, compared to last year. But Kirkwood isn’t ready to give up. To him, there is no other way of living.

Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite Randy Kirkwood sits at the dining room table in his home on Colorado's Eastern Plains, near Sterling. Sept. 29, 2026.

“Farming and ranching is in my blood and I want to prove I can still make this work,” Kirkwood said. “I’m just hardheaded enough, stubborn enough to say, ‘no, I’m not quitting.’”

His son, a senior in high school, works on the farm early in the mornings, before he goes to school. He wants to eventually take on the mantle. “I’m honored, and I’m super proud that that’s what he wants to do,” Kirkwood said.

In the past, mental health wasn’t part of Kirkwood’s vocabulary. “You never heard about mental health. That just wasn’t a thing. It’s like suck it up, you’re fine,” he said.

A longtime friend and colleague changed his mind.

Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite Randy Kirkwood drives into Sterling, from his farm and ranch on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Sept. 29, 2026.

Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite Randy Kirkwood is a guest preacher at the nearby Leroy Community Church in Fleming, Colo., near Sterling. Sept. 29, 2026.

Kirkwood grew up with Jason Santomaso, and worked for him for many years at his auction house, the Sterling Livestock Commission, just 30 miles away in Sterling. It’s been a community gathering place since 1958.

Santomaso has been an advocate for mental health for years, and wants to break the taboos around it in rural America.

“We were all raised that you don’t cry, you shut up and you do your job,” Santomaso said, who wore a black cowboy hat and sat behind a wooden desk in his office above the auction house. “You can break your leg again tomorrow, but whatever needs done today has to be done today.”

Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite Jason Santomaso, manager of the Sterling Livestock Commission, stands by a livestock pen at his auction house. Sept. 29, 2026.

Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite Jason Santomaso, manager of the Sterling Livestock Commission (left), and farmer and rancher Randy Kirkwood stand over a livestock pen behind the auction house. Sept. 29, 2026.

He said the widespread drought only made those problems more acute this year. “The drought has caused a lot of our cattle producers in our area to sell off cows,” he said. It’s impacting his bottom line, as well.

The auctioneer said the town needs wider awareness and more resources around mental health. Too often, community members turn to alcohol, said Santomaso.

“That’s what I did. I turned to alcohol, and I thought that solved it because it felt a hell of a lot better when I was drinking. But I didn’t,” Santomaso said.

After processing these challenges with a friend a few years ago, he realized he could help others by talking openly about his past experiences with anxiety, depression and alcohol.

“We’ve got to get the stigma of mental health out of here,” Santomaso said. “Make it known that it’s okay for grown men to cry and to talk about their feelings.”

He got the idea to start a podcast about it earlier this year, hoping to reach a wider audience. It’s called ‘Hard Land Honest Minds,’ and he spends hours producing it each week, outside of his work as an auctioneer. Topics range from dealing with grief to the stigma around mental health.

He took training, including mental health first aid training, to be better equipped to talk to people who are in crisis.

“If you’re listening today and you’re struggling, please hear this. The strongest thing you can do is to tell somebody,” Santomaso said on his podcast in July. “The burden you’re carrying was never meant to be carried alone.”

And Santomaso feels it’s working. He said a friend reached out to say “hearing your story and hearing that it was okay to talk about things took the gun out of my mouth.”

Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite Jason Santomaso, manager of the Sterling Livestock Commission, walks bast cattle pens in his auction house. Sept. 29, 2026.

Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite Jason Santomaso, manager of the Sterling Livestock Commission auction house, in his office. Sept. 29, 2026.

The suicide rate for men in agriculture is 60% higher than for the average worker, according to national data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The drought has only made the mental health crisis worse, according to state officials.

Robert Sakata is a lifelong farmer and agricultural water policy advisor at the Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA). He said high input costs amid the decimating drought have put increased pressure on already-struggling farmers and ranchers.

“When you’re facing that possibility of ending that long legacy, it can be really emotionally draining,” Sakata said.

Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite Welcome to Sterling, on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Sept. 29, 2026.

In 2024, Colorado passed a bill to set up a working group to address mental health challenges in agricultural communities.

The group — which includes state officials, therapists and advocates — will provide legislative and policy recommendations to the CDA and Behavioral Health Administration by the end of the year.

It also aims to survey agricultural workers and gather data on behavioral health care needs. According to an assessment cited in its 2025 report, the top five stressors reported by farmers and ranchers were water resources, physical health, mental health, insurance, and housing assistance.

The idea is to “get a pulse on what is happening across the state and spread information,” according to Rosie Skovron, a CDA member of the working group.

“We’re creating a much better idea of what the web [of organizations] is and learning when people can partner, when they can work together.”

The working group is meeting with local practitioners and nonprofits. One of them is Colorado State University’s AgrAbility Project, an organization that aims to expand behavioral and physical health services in rural and agricultural communities.

One of its programs is called Changing Our Mental and Emotional Trajectory (COMET), and provides training to agricultural community members to recognize when someone, like a neighbor, is in a “vulnerable space” and to support each other.

The working group wants to promote COMET and train more facilitators. Skovron helped train more than 50 CDA staff members — who regularly interface with farmers and ranchers — to recognize the signs of mental health concerns and have delicate conversations with those in crisis.

“It is not professional behavioral health help, but it does help in this gap before [the] crisis point,” Skovron said.

However, resources remain tight. The state has not provided funding to the working group for the last two fiscal years to support a grant program.

It also slashed $50,000 for a program under the Colorado Agricultural and Addiction Mental Health Program (CAAMHP), which began in 2021. The program provides free virtual therapy to farmers and ranchers across Colorado.

“It’s one of the best services that we have for ag producers,” said Liz Thomas, agricultural and rural program administrator for the BHA. Citing increasing demand for the program, she said, “It definitely needs to stay, to say the least.”

According to the latest annual report, CAAMHP provided over 470 hours of free virtual therapy to nearly 80 Colorado residents. This is up from 331 hours last year.

But even if there were more professional help in the rural Sterling area, Santomaso said community members would still prefer to talk to him in his office.

“Just had a young man last week that was [in] bad shape and he said, ‘I won’t go to anybody in town that says ‘mental health’,’” Santomaso said. “That’s just part of the stigma.”

He hopes his podcast can normalize talking about mental health in his community, and in rural agricultural communities across the nation and world.

“I get phone calls and emails and texts from people all over the country that I don’t even know,” Santomaso said. He said many of his downloads are also in rural Canada.

“If you’re going through something, find one or two people that you can trust and just sit down and visit with them,” Santomaso said.

“It is okay to not be okay, and it’s okay to talk about it.”

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