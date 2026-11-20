When Geordie Gillett looks out the boundary gates of Grand Targhee, he envisions a future chairlift that would bring lift-serviced terrain to the western Wyoming ski area’s backside for the first time.

A natural bench in the landscape would become a lift maze, carrying skiers from a Teton Canyon overlook close to the top of the frontside’s Colter Lift.

But an expansion in the South Bowl area is not where the owner and manager’s long-term vision for Targhee ends. In Gillett’s proposal to expand the area’s operating permit by nearly 700 acres, he’s also asking Caribou-Targhee National Forest to approve a slew of on-mountain amenities, such as two new restaurants, three chairlifts, more glades and a youth ski training venue.

“I’m a ski resort guy,” Gillett told KHOL on a recent outing to South Bowl. “If I’ve got a dollar in my pocket, I’m looking at where I can spend it on the ski experience.”

He’s previously told KHOL that his proposal is not about the money it could bring the resort, but upping that skier experience.

His plans, however, have long been unpopular with many local skiers, land managers, environmental groups and the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes which said what they feel is unfettered development would forever change the area’s fragile wildlife habitat and remote feel.

Despite widespread pushback, Gillett remains undeterred. He believes the expansion and the improvements ensure Targhee stays competitive as an independent and locally owned ski area.

Better amenities, he said, keep the ski area on par with its peers and up to speed with the experience far-flung clientele expect.

“I don’t view a ‘destination guest’ as a dirty word,” he said. “It is another part of the ski community that likes sliding on snow and being outdoors having a good time with friends and family.”

The addition of South Bowl would expand the mountain’s intermediate-to-expert terrain in an area that’s already popular with backcountry skiers. As it sits just outside the resort’s boundary, it’s currently unmitigated for avalanche risk.

Other Teton ski areas have expanded and added improvements in recent years. Across the valley, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort added a restaurant, as did Snow King Resort in recent years. Despite facing pushback, Snow King was also allowed a boundary expansion and a new road across the mountain’s face.

Jenna McMurtry / KHOL Gillett acknowledges concerns surrounding bighorn sheep, but feels expansion is still warranted.

But for opponents of Targhee’s proposal, the ski area’s ask for a larger footprint, given its close proximity to both a wilderness area and Grand Teton National Park, set it apart from the other ski areas’ projects.

Controversy around increased development

More activity in South Bowl is all but guaranteed to force out one of the last genetically isolated bighorn sheep herds in the West. That’s according to analyses from the Forest Service, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and Grand Teton National Park.

“I just would expect them to abandon the area completely,” said Aly Courtemanch, a state big game biologist. “I don’t know any examples anywhere in the West where Bighorn Sheep are actively living in a ski resort.”

Gillett acknowledges concerns surrounding the sheep, but feels expansion is still warranted.

“This is a completely legitimate use of public land and ski areas,” he said. “Let’s make it so that you don’t have to be a highly skilled, highly educated backcountry skier to be able to enjoy these places.”

On its website, Targhee claims the expansion is not where the range typically winters and that it stays within smaller areas. But Courtemanch said any development would force the highly sensitive species to abandon the area altogether, cutting off a critical access point to a mineral lick. That’s a rock feature the high alpine sheep rely on to access nutrients.

This spring, the forest published its draft decision, in which it acknowledged the aspects of the project it proposed allowing would “result in an overall decline in the population of the Teton Range Herd.”

The herd has lost about a third of its habitat to backcountry skiers, Courtemanch said, and it cannot afford to lose more ground if it is to stay.

More development could also cost the surrounding area its remote feel. Skiers like Kirsten Robbe worry that losing the untouched powder stash to groomed ski runs and a chairlift comes with loud avalanche operations, like bombing snowfields, that would alter the relatively quiet soundscape she has come to love.

But Robbe, who launched the “No Targhee Expansion” campaign shortly after it was first proposed, said her major concerns are less an issue of aesthetics and more that the mountain would move forward despite loud disapproval from the public.

“You have all these experts and all of their concerns have been basically dismissed,” said Robbe.

This fall, Grand Teton National Park and Wyoming Game and Fish Department joined Robbe and 154 other formal objectors in asking the ski area to scale back its plans after a September meeting.

Acting Deputy Regional Forest Supervisor Kristin Bail responded with 12 steps the local forest managers must address before a final project approval is issued, which includes a consideration of alternatives for the sheep.

“This meeting provided an opportunity for detailed discussion of the objection issues and proposed remedies, and it allowed me to gain a clearer understanding of the concerns raised by objectors,” Bail wrote in a response to letter-writers.

What does ‘responsible growth’ look like?

As nearby Teton Valley towns have grown fast, developers have faced intense scrutiny, from wastewater management debates to proposed subdivisions. That debate has landed on the ski slopes as well, but Targhee maintains its proposal keeps up with the growth in a mutually beneficial way.

“To maintain this balance, responsible growth is essential,” the ski area’s website reads. “Expanding terrain and improving infrastructure will help us sustain our skier-per-acre advantage without compromising the experience that defines Grand Targhee.”

Some agree the area’s top employer should be able to improve its amenities, but ask that projects be contained to its existing boundary.

That’s the stance of Valley Advocates for Responsible Development, where Niki Richards is the director.

“Within bounds gives a lot of room for the resort to stay viable, to stay competitive and to keep being the awesome resort that our community loves,” Richards said.

Under Gillett, Targhee has added new chairlifts and in-bounds terrain, without expanding its boundary lines. He hasn’t appreciated input from local county governments, which he said don’t have a background in ski area management.

Few hurdles remain

When the forest issued its draft decision this spring, it appeared poised to grant much of the resort’s ask. The final review of objections wrapped up last month.

All that’s left is a final review of the tribal consultation process and a “biological opinion” from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Teton Basin District Ranger Jay Pence said the full approval process could wrap up by early 2027.

So far, the Trump administration’s Forest Service has prioritized policies that improve access and development. It’s hard to say whether that approach will pan out at Targhee until a final forest decision comes out.

Some objectors, however, debated how much the administration has swayed the forest’s draft decision in the Jackson Hole News&Guide.

If he gets the go-ahead, Gillett plans to move forward no matter the pleas to change course.

“People try to describe this area as the Sistine Chapel in the sense of, like, it’s this untouched complete wilderness experience, and that’s just not correct,” Gillett said of the expansion. “We need to be thoughtful about it, but it’s beautiful, and people want to get in here and experience it.”

After a six-year process, Gillett can expect to get a final answer from the forest early next year.