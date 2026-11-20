Two court case conclusions, data center regulations, and more...
Stories
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AI data centers in the Phoenix area use relatively little water on site, but they use lots of electricity, which takes a lot of water to generate.
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With about half of rural counties lacking an obstetrician nationwide, more communities are turning to family doctors to deliver babies. The first step is training them.
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Amid sustained concern about the environment, sheep herd owner says growth has always been about the ‘skier experience.’
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Blaise Chivers-King accused staff of subjecting him to long punitive isolation periods, including a 15-day stretch, and denying him due process to challenge his confinement. He’s one of six former residents suing the state and staff.
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Farmers and ranchers were forced to sell off cattle, fallow fields — and face a lack of mental health support in rural communities
Listen to the Full Show
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Today on the show, trona is one of Wyoming’s top export industries. But earlier this month, about 350 miners learned they’ll lose their jobs. The case of a trans woman who pulled a gun in Laramie has ended in a plea deal. We talk to the reporter who broke the story. In January, Wyoming lawmakers will consider new bills about data centers’ water, energy and construction. Those stories and more.Love WPR's reporting? Sign up for our newsletters to get our stories delivered right to your inbox here: http://bit.ly/4dzuaq1