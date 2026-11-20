Today on the show, trona is one of Wyoming’s top export industries. But earlier this month, about 350 miners learned they’ll lose their jobs. The case of a trans woman who pulled a gun in Laramie has ended in a plea deal. We talk to the reporter who broke the story. In January, Wyoming lawmakers will consider new bills about data centers’ water, energy and construction. Those stories and more.

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