A Better Birth
is a series that explores ways to improve access to maternal healthcare in Wyoming and the Mountain West.
About half of Wyoming counties don't have a practicing OB-GYN, according to a 2024 state health department report
, and nine counties don’t have basic labor and delivery units. Several have closed
in recent years due to the high costs that come with a low number of patients. The state Legislature has spent years talking about the crisis
but hasn’t passed many solutions.
This leaves many pregnant people traveling hours for care, often during snowy winter months, risking delivering on the side of busy highways. Some are leaving the state to find care or deciding to not have children at all while living in Wyoming. Others are slipping through the cracks after giving birth amid a lack of mental health resources.
This series explores how care providers regionwide are trying to fill those gaps and build a web of resources. That includes doulas, family care doctors, ambulance providers and hospitals, all working together to provide a better birth.Think you have a story that would work well in this series? Send reporter Hanna Merzbach a tip at hanna.merzbach@uwyo.edu.The reporting for this series was supported by the U.S. Maternal Health Press Fellowship from the advocacy nonprofit Every Mother Counts.