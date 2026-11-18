With the next Farm Bill overdue and congressional agriculture committees facing significant shifts, farm policy experts said lawmakers have an opportunity to reshape the future of the U.S. food system, including addressing corporate concentration.

Four companies handle about 85% of U.S. fed-cattle processing.

Michael Happ, program associate at the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy, said concentrated markets can leave farmers and ranchers with fewer options.

"We have such a consolidated food and farm system, where a lot of these companies hold so much buying power and so much ability to set prices that are unfair to farmers and consumers," Happ pointed out.

The value of Wyoming’s agricultural production and processing industries represents 1.8 percent of total state GDP .

Crop production makes up the largest share of the industry. Happ said the Farm Bill is one way Congress can begin addressing the challenges but he argued lawmakers should look beyond simply maintaining existing programs.

Happ noted the pandemic and ongoing trade disruptions have exposed vulnerabilities in a food system heavily reliant on large-scale commodity production and global supply chains. For North Dakota producers, the disruptions can mean greater uncertainty around markets, input costs and where they can sell their products.

Since September, one analysis shows prices for slaughter cows used in ground beef have fallen nearly 20% . That’s when a federal beef import beef plan took effect.

"I think with this new Congress, there will be a lot more appetite for building up those alternatives," Happ emphasized. "The administration has broken down a lot of the old system. Do we just rebuild that or do we rebuild a, a better system that is a little bit more of a balance?"

Happ stressed more balance could mean strengthening local and regional food systems and giving farmers more ways to earn a living, while still recognizing the role of exports and commodity production.

A more diversified system would be better equipped to withstand trade disruptions, rising production costs and other economic shocks.

