Ranchers are helping develop a version of GPS cattle tags that could better anticipate and track predator attacks as part of a newly launched study from the University of Wyoming.

The extension program lab led by Nicki Nimlos, an assistant professor of rangeland ecology, aims to determine when and where cattle succumb to attacks. Its focus falls on northwest Wyoming given the region’s higher concentration of predators like grizzly bears, mountain lions and wolves.

“The goal isn’t necessarily to get money from animal loss, but just to be better managers of the livestock on the land,” Nimlos said.

Each time ranchers lose cattle to predators, they face a significant financial burden. Losses range from $1,000 to $5,000 per head, depending on whether it’s a calf, cow or replacement heifer.

Ranchers must locate killed cattle and provide evidence of a predator attack to secure state reimbursements. Using the tags to study cattle movement could make it easier to meet those requirements and potentially prevent deaths in the first place.

Nimlos’s lab has partnered with Ceres and EnVu, both agricultural monitoring companies, to provide the GPS tags and software to participating ranches. While typically used for feedlot management, the goal of the multiyear project is to see if the product can also work for predator management.

“This is a novel use,” Nimlos said. “How can we improve the technology to reduce livestock-predator interactions and reduce livestock deaths?”

As part of the extension program, the goal is to bring the classroom to the field. A ranch in Crowheart agreed to test-drive this specific use of the tags with its 350 head of cattle.

Since June, rancher Ben Rux said his team found two kills with the tags that their range riders otherwise would have missed.

“The predator pressure [can cause] the cattle to move long distances in really short order, which can happen easily without our range riders knowing for a few days,” Rux said in a press release. “This happened this summer and we knew immediately when the tags updated that the cattle were not where they belonged and [we were] able to remedy the situation nearly immediately.”

It’s not uncommon for the ranch to lose 10% of its calves during summer grazing, which often takes place on a seasonal public lands lease where there might be less on-the-ground oversight, he said.

By using the GPS tags, ranchers can locate each head of cattle without cell service. If an app shows that one stopped moving, or strays away from the herd, a notification pings a heads-up.

“When you see high activity alerts, you can go to those animals and see what’s happening,” Nimlos said, “because there’s probably a predator around that’s stressing them out.”

Interest is growing to expand tech in ranching, Nimlos said. She anticipates more ranchers will hop on board once the tags become more affordable.

Tags used in the study start at $35 for one head on top of a monthly subscription fee.