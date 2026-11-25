A Wright cross country runner has broken the school’s 5K records that were set before he was born several times. The Gillette News Record reports in this coming track season, Tobyn Teigen also hopes to break his own 3200-meter record and set the 1600-meter record. Regardless, he’ll graduate this spring with most of the top 10 fastest Panther times.

A man who grew up in Cody has re-released his childhood memoir. The Cody Enterprise reports Mark Spragg grew up on Wyoming's oldest dude ranch, Crossed Sabers Ranch, and carried notebooks everywhere he went to record his thoughts. That turned into “Where Rivers Change Direction” and was published in 1999. The book has been out of print for five years, but he’s had a lot of requests to republish it.

A part-time Laramie resident has won a national award. Cowboy Bootsie, a Miniature Schnauzer, topped the AKC Humane Fund Awards for Canine Excellence in the Exemplary Companion category. He started as the runt of the litter with an underbite and weak jaw, but has won many national awards with his person, Todd Sisneros. Bootsie helps Sisneros teach his PE students grit, fitness, and self-confidence.