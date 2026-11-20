This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Wyoming Cowboys football team is playing for the right to host the Mountain West Conference Football Championship game when it hosts New Mexico tonight.

The Cowboys enter the contest on a five game winning streak, but the Lobos will be a difficult opponent. New Mexico features a strong running attack led by Scottre Humphrey, who’s second in the conference in rushing with 736 yards.

But it’s the Lobos defense that’s keeping Wyoming Coach Jay Sawvel up at night.

“They’re number three in the country in rush defense, they’re number two in the country in scoring defense, they’re second in the country in total defense and they’re number second in the country in yards per play against,” said Sawvel. “So it’s a tremendous challenge in what we are going to have to do offensively.”

Sawvel added that New Mexico also gets a lot of turnovers and so keeping control of the ball will likely be critical.

The Cowboys senior quarterback Tyler Hughes is expected to miss another game due to an arm injury, and junior Landon Sims is scheduled to get the start.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium. If the Cowboys win, they will host the MWC Championship on Dec. 4.