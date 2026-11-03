Judge finds probable cause in UW grad student poisoning case, sends to district court

A University of Wyoming graduate student will face attempted second degree murder charges in Albany County District Court.

A circuit court judge said Tuesday there was probable cause that Aili Wang poisoned another researcher at a lab in the College of Agriculture, which kicked the case to the higher court. Wang faces attempted second degree murder, along with aggravated assault and battery charges.

Authorities say she tried to flee the country after she was interrogated in October.

UW Police Chief Josh Holland testified a researcher identified as KT suspected that he was poisoned at his lab after noticing that his tea had been tampered with. He eventually became violently ill.

It was determined he was poisoned with the chemical acrylamide and he suspected Wang, who he’d had a falling out with. They worked in the same lab.

Acrylamide is mainly used in treating effluent from water treatment plants and industrial processes, and is also formed in certain carbohydrate-rich foods when cooked. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says acrylamide can impact the nervous system, reduce fertility and is likely to be carcinogenic to humans.

Holland testified that they found evidence that Wang ordered 500 grams of acrylamide to be delivered to her on two occasions.

Her defense attorney, Linda Devine, argued there’s no evidence Wang gave KT the chemical or how much he consumed.

The judge also denied the defense motion to reduce the bail. Wang’s next appearance in district court is pending.