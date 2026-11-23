A case over Wyoming’s “stand your ground” law has wrapped up in a plea deal. The case touched on gun rights and the rights of transgender people, and drew a national spotlight on Laramie. Jeff Victor, the editor of The Laramie Reporter , first broke the story and recently spoke to the defendant.

Editor's Note: The following interview has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.

Melodie Edwards: Could you give a very brief overview of what happened?

Jeff Victor: This was a weekend night in September 2025, and Rihanna Kelver was about to clock in for a late night shift at Crowbar, where she is the bar manager. She was sitting outside before that shift, and across the street, a man yelled in the direction of her or in the direction of the bar. She gets up and crosses the street to confront him, and when they meet in the street itself, he pushes her to the ground. She falls and hits the ground, and as soon as she does, she takes a pistol out from her satchel, racks it and points it at the man as he passes.

Once he's passed, she puts the pistol away. Nobody fired a weapon. There was no other physical contact after the man shoved Rihanna Kelver to the ground.

ME: What happened once the police came?

JV: Rihanna Kelver was arrested that night, and she was eventually charged with two felonies, plus another misdemeanor. Those felonies were aggravated assault and possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent. All three of those charges could have netted her up to 16 years in prison. The man who pushed her, Scott Durham, was not arrested or charged at any time in this for shoving her to the ground.

The reason this case got so big is because it's kind of at the intersection of a couple of different things that people care a lot about. The first of those is gun laws and ‘stand-your-ground’ laws.

In most states, in some circumstances, you can defend yourself with a gun. However, many states require you to try to get away first. It's called a duty to retreat, and many states have that. Before you resort to using a gun to defend yourself, you need to try to get away, which Rihanna Kelver did not do here. But in Wyoming, you're not required to try to get away.

Which brings us to the other reason that this has attracted a lot of attention, which is that Rihanna Kelver is a trans woman, and she alleges that the man was not just shouting at her, but that he was shouting actual slurs at her and at the very inclusive establishment where she works.

So there's sort of this interesting intersection of debates about trans rights and debates about gun laws that all kind of play out in this case, depending on how you're interpreting it.

ME: The latest on this story is that Rihanna Kelver has now taken a plea deal.

JV: They landed on a plea deal, where Rihanna Kelver is going to plead no contest to one misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment. In exchange for that, she will just have to complete two years of unsupervised probation. But she will get to keep her gun rights, which are very important to her, and her voting rights, which in Wyoming are also tied to your ability to run for office. Rihanna Kelver has run for the local school board many years ago and could want to run again. [She] certainly wants to vote again, certainly wants to keep her gun rights, so all of those were very important to her.

Even though she still maintains that she is innocent, she's going to plead no contest. No contest is, effectively, the court can treat it as guilty, but you're not pleading that you are guilty.

ME: You talked to Rihanna Kelver for this recent article . How is she feeling about the choice that she ended up making with this plea deal?

JV: I asked her point blank if she felt like this was justice, and she said it's not. She views pleading no contest and accepting this deal as a compromise she is making with the world that she lives in. For a long time, she has said she's not guilty and she's going to keep defending that. Obviously, pleading no contest is giving up the ability to claim in court that you are not guilty.

ME: When she was trying to decide what to do about this, what role did the fact that if she did have to go to jail, that she would go to jail in a men's prison? What role did that play in just making this kind of a hard decision?

JV: That was certainly a factor in this. If you ask her, she will tell you she fully believes she acted in the right and would win at trial. However, she will also tell you that trial would take standing before a jury of your peers, and you never know who's going to be on the jury. Knowing that she absolutely did not want to risk any prison time, because in Wyoming, even though she is a trans woman, she would be sent to the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins, which is a men's prison. She would be incarcerated with men.

That is mandated by state law, a new state law, actually, that was passed in 2025. It's kind of ironic, because this very specific law is one that Kelver herself has protested very visibly . The day that this law went into effect, it also banned trans women from using women's restrooms. It was about prisons and other public accommodations. The day that this law went into effect, Rihanna Kelver went to the state capitol and used the women's bathroom in a demonstration that was covered by statewide outlets. It was the same law that would have sent her to a men's prison if she was convicted and sentenced to a year or more.

Trans women are much more likely to experience sexual and other kinds of violence when they are incarcerated in men's prisons

ME: Laramie has sort of a history with Matthew Shepard's story , this long legacy of people from the LGBTQ community facing violence. What is the takeaway that people from that community might get from the outcome of this? Or is there any sort of real takeaway?

JV: There really is no clear answer to come out of this, I think. If you yourself are wondering, you're a queer person in Laramie and you want to know how you can secure your safety, this court case really doesn't give you any solid answers. It might be okay to carry a gun and defend yourself that way. It might be a liability. It's hard to say based on this case alone.