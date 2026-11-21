A surge in hyperscale data centers is leading lawmakers across the nation to draw up new rules for how they operate in communities. About 100 bills and resolutions in nearly 40 states addressed data center water use and related planning, according to a review by the National Conference of State Legislatures looking at 2025 and 2026.

In January 2027, Wyoming lawmakers may join them.

A handful of draft bills concerning new data centers’ water, electricity and other local impacts are expected to be considered during the legislative session that begins on Jan. 12.

Over the summer, the Legislature’s Water Committee discussed expanding an existing groundwater study to get a better sense of what may be available for incoming data centers.

Sen. Brian Boner (R-Douglas) is backing the proposal.

“I want to make sure that we future-proof and continue to iterate on the theme that’s been the theme since statehood, which is being very intentional about controlling our water and protecting existing users,” he said during a Nov. 6 hearing .

Data center developers have advanced technology in the way of closed-loop cooling systems to use less water . But it is still a need, and Boner said the study could help plan for incoming projects.

“If we don’t have a holistic approach and we just focus on the building itself that everybody’s worried about, I think that we’re missing the mark,” Boner said.

Sen. Ogden Driskill (R-Devils Tower) said the bill’s water quality testing component is vital.

“Even if they use it, if we pollute an aquifer, that’s probably more dangerous than anything,” Driskill said.

The committee considered a separate measure to cap water consumption to an average of 0.2 liters of water for every kilowatt hour of energy used per year for hyperscale data centers. Those hyperscale projects are large developments with the ability to scale over time. Lawmakers ultimately did not sponsor the proposal. That bill was drafted by Rep. Ken Chestek (D-Laramie), who will still have the opportunity to bring it to the Legislature in January as a personal bill.

Lawmakers will also consider proposals that would influence how the incoming hyperscalers could generate power.

Ari Peskoe, director of the Electricity Law Initiative at the Harvard Law School Environmental and Energy Law Program, said data centers have links to increased electricity rates. According to Peskoe, that connection can be for one of two reasons: Either the increases in demand cause higher rates, or utility companies expand infrastructure and spread that cost onto everyday ratepayers.

Some data centers in Wyoming are trying to avoid that by standing up their own power generation. That includes Prometheus Hyperscale’s project in Evanston , as well as Google’s project in Cheyenne, where Black Hills Energy announced a $1.8 billion investment to power it. The company says the plans will not affect other customers.

A couple of bills would set guidelines for how to do that.

Those bills come on the heels of a rule change by the Public Service Commission (PSC), the group that regulates electric utilities in the state. The commission proposed the rule change back in April, and Gov. Mark Gordon signed off on it on Nov. 5. The rule would provide streamlined oversight for companies that want to produce their own power, according to John Burbridge with the PSC.

Burbridge said that rule change has been in the works for about two years. He said it was originally intended for rare earth mines or small nuclear generators.

“It since evolved into an option that data centers or other large customers, industrial customers, trona mines, what have you, particularly new ones, would want to be able to take advantage of the same arrangement,” Burbridge said.

He said it could make for a quicker option to get up and running.

Several upcoming bills to be considered in the January session address zoning and construction rules for incoming hyperscale projects. The proposals include increased taxes on data centers and local impact assistance payments before construction starts .

There is also one proposal that would hold all large projects to a state review called the Industrial Siting Act . Currently, some data centers, and other large projects, are exempt from this review if they are located in a county-zoned industrial park.

Industrial parks are a unique zoning class that Jocelyn Wulf with the Wyoming Outdoor Council said acts as a loophole last month. That is because the review falls onto local government, instead of the state.

“They're [the state] looking at the socio-ecological impacts, the economic impacts [under the Industrial Siting Act],” Wulf said. “They're requiring reclamation bonding. They're requiring impact assistance fees, financial aid to impacted communities, all of this stuff. It was our response to the coal boom of the '70s, so it's fairly robust.”

She said those reviews from the state are really important, especially in smaller communities.

“Local government certainly has far less capacity to do that than the state,” Wulf said.

Lawmakers will consider the proposals around water, energy and construction of data centers during the upcoming legislative session on January 12.