On Saturday, Republicans and Democrats elected House and Senate leadership for the upcoming legislative session in closed-door meetings in Casper.

Sen. Tara Nethercott (R-Cheyenne), an attorney and 10-year lawmaker, will be the Senate president after running unopposed. She served as majority floor leader for the previous two sessions. Rep. Lloyd Larsen (R-Lander), a 14-year lawmaker and former construction business owner , will serve as the incoming speaker of the House.

The president and speaker choose the makeup of committees, decide which bills can start the journey to becoming a law and how that journey proceeds. They can also decide to kill bills by shelving them in a proverbial “drawer.”

Sen. Wendy Schuler (R-Evanston) will serve as the Senate majority floor leader and Sen. Ed Cooper (R-Ten Sleep) is the vice-president-elect. Rep. Andrew Byron (R-Hoback) will serve as Speaker pro tem, essentially an understudy position.

Freedom Caucus members have no representation in House leadership after holding a majority of leadership positions for the last two years, according to WyoFile . Most lost their reelection campaigns in August.

Democrats, who represent nine of 93 seats in Cheyenne, reelected their leadership from the previous year. Sens. Mike Gierau (D-Jackson) and Chris Rothfuss (D-Laramie), will continue to serve as the Senate’s minority leader and minority whip, respectively. In the House, Rep. Mike Yin (D-Jackson) will continue as House minority leader. Reps. Karlee Provenza (D-Laramie) and Trey Sherwood (D-Laramie) are still House minority whip and minority caucus chair, respectively.

Democrats flipped one seat across both chambers on Election Day. Animal shelter CEO Britney Tennant of Cheyenne won House District 11.

Lawmakers from both parties emphasized working for the people of Wyoming in press releases announcing the picks.

“Good government requires more than good intentions. It requires experience, respect for the institution, and the willingness to work together to achieve meaningful results,” Nethercott said. “We share a commitment to a Legislature that is effective, accountable, and focused on the people of Wyoming.”

Yin said the people of Wyoming are “worried about what it costs to see a doctor, keep a roof overhead, and send their kids to a good school. We will keep showing up for them.”

Republicans hold 90% of seats in the 93-member legislature. Democrats have been in a stark minority for at least three decades, according to Ballotpedia .

The session starts Jan. 12, 2027.

