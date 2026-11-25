Republished with permission from Wyoming News Now, a TV news outlet covering the Cheyenne and Casper areas.

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center (CRMC) received a $25,000 grant from Meta back in August.

Executive Director for Cheyenne Regional Foundation Scott Fox told Wyoming News Now the funds will be used to expand CRMC's "Reading is Key" program, bringing children education in the form of science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM).

"What we asked for, and what Meta approved, was the ability to provide books to kid when they come for their well child checkups each year," says Fox.

Cheyenne Regional Foundation is nearing its 50th anniversary after being created back in 1977.

The foundation supports CRMC through events, fundraising,and more, including applying for the Meta grant.

"Reading is Key" is a program surrounding children's imagination and growth between the pages of a book.

Each child who goes in for their annual checkup receives a free book of their choice from CRMC.

And now, with the grant funding, they are expanding the program to include even more children with a greater age range.

"We have always done this with a program called 'Reading is Key,' and that was from birth to about 5 years old. This expands that using kind of a focus type of book with S.T.E.A.M. as the backdrop for 6- to 12-year-olds," says Fox.

To mark the children's pages are S.T.E.A.M. themed bookmarks created by CRMC's marketing team.

The front of the bookmark showcases a character representing one of the five S.T.E.A.M. principles.

On the back is a description about the character and their relation to either science, technology, engineering, art or math.

"[A] young boy or young girl come in and get excited about it and they are going to take something home, and not only did they come get their preventative health check-up, they are getting a chance to learn about robotics, or they are reading a graphic novel about math or something like that," says Scott Fox.

The goal of the program is to spark curiosity and encourage a love of learning in children.

The Meta grant was able to further this, by bringing approximately 2,500 books to the hands of CRMC's young readers.

The grant is part of Meta's Data Center Community Action Grants Program, which aims to fund nonprofits and schools in Laramie County to boost S.T.E.A.M. education and community health.