A jury in Casper awarded a former resident of the Wyoming Boys’ School $6 million on Thursday.

Blaise Chivers-King accused staff there of subjecting him to long punitive isolation periods, including a 15-day stretch, and denying him due process to challenge his confinement. He’s one of six former residents suing the state and staff. Some allege psychological and emotional abuse, and improper use of restraints.

The complaints and trial shed light on allegations of troubling conditions that have been difficult to investigate. The Wyoming Boys’ School denies the claims. Its stated mission is to provide boys ages 12 to 21, who are often there by court order, with programming that focuses on psychological and emotional development and mental health therapies.

Another former Wyoming Boys’ School resident’s trial, also alleging improper isolation, is scheduled to start on Dec. 7.

Maya Shimizu Harris is covering the trials for WyoFile. We reached her in her car outside the courthouse hours before the jury reached its verdict.

Editor’s Note: This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.

Maya Shimizu Harris: Each side has tried to paint a broader picture of the culture at the Boys’ School at the time of these claims, which concern things that happened at the school between 2020 and 2022. Mr. Chivers-King's attorneys had an expert witness, a psychiatrist from Massachusetts, [who] basically said the Wyoming Boys’ School has a culture of control and domination, and he pointed to the school having kids shave their heads, and the school bars kids from freely communicating with one another.

Then the defense attorneys had witnesses that contrasted that. They described things that they would do with Mr. Chivers-King specifically, like playing games with him and taking him to the Humane Society to walk a dog.

But Mr. Chivers-King still had trauma from his experience of isolation, is what he alleges.

Nicky Ouellet: Part of the time that Chivers-King was at the school overlapped with a pretty serious spike in violence at the school. The Washakie County Sheriff's Office received an unprecedented number of calls .

MSH: Yeah, [and] the sheriff's office was called for incidents specific to Mr. Chivers-King. There was an incident where he was in one of the detention rooms and he popped a sprinkler. Staff ended up calling the sheriff's office to help with the situation, and deputies came and took him to the jail for some time.

There was another incident as well where Mr. Chivers-King was throwing a water bottle at a window and it shattered the window. Staff ended up calling the sheriff's office for that as well.

Particularly the latter, staff thought Mr. Chivers-King was not safe and that he posed a threat to staff and other students and to himself at times. So that has been one of their defenses for why they thought it was appropriate to keep him in these detention rooms.

NO: What does Chivers-King say about those incidents?

MSH: He testified there were incidents where he assaulted staff, and he agreed that he should have been separated and kept in a detention room for some time. But then his attorneys argue that at times he calmed down and he said that he would be safe, but he was still kept in a detention room. They argue that, at that point, it changed from being a reasonable way to keep people safe to being improper isolation.

There are several detention rooms at the school, but they're all pretty similar. Seven by 10 [foot] cinder block rooms, with a toilet and sink in the corner. Students are given some bedding at night to sleep on. But that's pretty much all that's in the room.

NO: The picture that you've painted in your stories, Chivers-King makes it sound like he was in these isolation rooms for multiple days at a time, very little human interaction, very little attention to what we consider basic human needs.

MSH: A big part of the trial has focused on these logbooks that are kept in the dorms and that staff are supposed to use to log their interactions with students who are in the detention room.

They're required to check the students by camera every five minutes, and then do an in-person check every 15 minutes. This logbook [has] notes about those checks, but then it'll also say what the student was doing in the room, what staff were observing.

There's been a lot of focus on whether or not those logbooks are accurate. It doesn't show that he was out of the room very much, sometimes just for minutes a day to take a shower.

But a lot of the employees that have come to testify are saying those logbooks are a very incomplete picture of what our interactions with him actually were. They describe going in and having a lot of conversations with him and just checking in, making sure that he's okay, and offering him exercise and offering schoolwork and reading. Those things aren't usually reflected in the logbook.

There were some additional challenges because it was during COVID, so things were kind of upended at the school as well. So that's been a big question in this trial: Is this testimony reflective of reality, or are these logbooks representing what actually happened?

NO: What will you be watching for in the next couple of weeks?

MSH: I think that a lot of my questions maybe go a little bit beyond the issues that are being discussed in these trials.

The defendant's attorneys have said Mr. Chivers-King had nowhere else to go. Wyoming has struggled around having enough resources for mental health more broadly, but also specifically for kids who have had histories of trauma. So I'm interested to see what does that landscape look like more broadly.

According to data that's been collected by the U.S. Department of Justice, Wyoming has, for quite a long time, had some of the highest rates of incarcerating juveniles in the nation. That rate has gone down, but it's still higher than the national average. It brings up the question of what happens to those kids after they're incarcerated, and what are the outcomes for them? If it's not good, are there better alternatives?

At this point, there's not enough information to really know. I think that there are a lot of problems around just trying to figure out what's going on exactly and what would be the best things to do to help kids actually be part of society and be able to have healthy lives and happy lives.