A Gillette high school team had their best finish in nearly a decade at the state swim meet. The Gillette News Record reports the Thunder Basin girls swimming and diving team took fifth at the 4A state meet. It’s the team’s first time cracking the top five since 2017. They scored 254 points, which is also a school record.

Three Sheridan women have turned a newfound passion into a business and a way to spend more time together. The Sheridan Press reports Jenni Curtis noticed there weren’t any donut shops in town. So, she got together with her daughter Makayla Gonzales and daughter-in-law Amber Tyler and started experimenting. Now, Saddle and Sugar sells out regularly at pop up shops in Tractor Supply Co. It’s inspired by their shared love of baking and the West, with flavors like “chocolate coconut outlaw,” “buckin’ maple,” and “homestead glaze.”

Dog lovers in Jackson have a new place to have a treat with their pup. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports Biscuit Bar offers something for both ends of the leash, with coffee and pastries for humans and things like bison sliders, fetch fries, and bone broth shots for dogs. There’s even a dog photo booth. One wall in the space also features hand-painted tiles with all of the dogs, past and present, owned by people involved with the business.