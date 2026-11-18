This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Northern Arapaho Tribe announced it’s withdrawing from the Coalition of Large Tribes ( COLT) , a group it helped found, in response to the organization’s public support of the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA).

That bill would streamline permitting to more quickly modernize the country’s transmission and power grid system.

But tribes nationally have been critical about how the measure would cut their voices from the approval process. They say it could lead to destruction of sacred sites.

“The bill would weaken protections for sacred places and Tribal Nations’ ability to have a say in projects affecting their communities,” the Native American Rights Fund said in a statement.

COLT’s executive director, Oliver Semans, said in a Native News Online op-ed that he made sure to keep a seat at the table, working on the bill as an exercise in tribal sovereignty. He said their negotiations secured some results, like protecting sensitive tribal database information from Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) disclosure.

“We no longer align ourselves with an organization that acts against the interests of its member Tribes,” Keenan Groesbeck, chairman of the Northern Arapaho Business Council, wrote in a press release posted to the Northern Arapaho Tribe Facebook page.