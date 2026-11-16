A Northern Arapaho protestor describes her tribe bulldozing church’s access road

For months now, protestors have been stationed outside a church on the Wind River Reservation, demanding that it leave. Now, the Northern Arapaho Tribal Business Council has bulldozed one of its access roads. The dispute stems from this summer , when Pastor Sarah Lucas called parts of the tribe’s sacred ceremony “idolatry.”

MiRae Yellowbird, a member of the tribe, was there when the road came down. She shared what she saw with Wyoming Public Media’s Melodie Edwards.

Editor’s Note: This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.

MiRae Yellowbird: My friend called me and was like, ‘Hey, we're tearing up the driveway.’ And I was like, ‘I'm on my way.’ [I] blazed over there and actively watched them dig up the culvert and pull it out, and then put up the two flags.

Melodie Edwards: What were they using to dig up the road?

MY: They used a backhoe. There was a police presence, both sheriffs and tribal. There was a semi that had brought the backhoe and a skid steer [that] they used to dig it up [and] pull the culvert out.

Then there is another access point that is an illegal driveway as well [that] they blocked off with those concrete blocks. What I was told while it was being dug up is that the driveway that they have there is illegal.

We have videos of Sarah stating, you know, ‘Get off my driveway. That's my property. This fence is my property.’ We were putting tobacco ties and ribbons and stuff on the fence line, and they would go out and take them down.

ME: Sarah is Sarah Lucas, the pastor that made the original comments in her sermon.

MY: Yes. Her driveway is on Rendezvous Road, and the tribe is the one that has taken over maintenance of the road and stuff like that. So that road is under tribal jurisdiction.

ME: The tribe was responsible for clearing snow or whatever on that road.

MY: Yeah. And apparently they said it was illegal. It was a great day. It was a win.

ME: So you are in approval of the Northern Arapaho Tribe making this decision to remove the driveway.

MY: Oh, absolutely. I'm really glad that the council stepped up and actually came in and did something to help to show us protesters that have been protesting that they do have our backs, that they are listening and watching. That was just a reassurance that we're not alone, because that's what it felt like.

It felt like we were just out there protesting, and the [tribal business] council and the higher-ups didn't really step in or anything like that, because we've never really seen them show up. When they were digging up the driveway, there was so many people there. There was way more people there than I've seen since I first started protesting.

ME: Can you give me an estimate of how many protesters do you think were there that day?

MY: I'm gonna say about 50. I think that word is getting out, and hopefully our numbers will start gathering.

ME: Did Sarah Lucas come out? Did you see her there?

MT: Yeah, Sarah Lucas, Jason Lucas and a few other people that I don't know. One of her biggest supporters was there as well. They were all standing on the other side of the fence with the sheriff. She kept making phone calls. Apparently she was on the phone with her lawyers and trying to get her way and be a victim.

It was really great to just be there with all these supporters who showed up. Everybody was in good spirits. You know how Native people are. We have really great humor, so we were just, like, all laughing and having a good time and watching them tear out the driveway and then putting up the flags. They put up a Northern Arapaho Tribe flag and then a Northern Arapaho – the logo flag. They put [those] right up in the middle of the driveway.

It was a great win for the Northern Arapaho tribe that day. The amount of non-Natives that protest is awesome, the allies and people that are actually showing up for us and showing her that it's not just Indigenous people that she's hurting. It's just wild. You know, we're not bothering any other church. We're not protesting any other church. We are protesting Sarah Lucas because of what she said and what she did.

I guess the aftermath is someone went and put, "You are on Native land," on those concrete blocks. In turn, one of Sarah Lucas' followers went and spray painted over it and then put a bunch of crosses on it, and then basically vandalized tribal property. Put crosses on the flagpoles, put ‘Jesus loves you’ on them. We had protesters that came that next Sunday with white paint, and they painted them all white, repainted them over, and now that I know Alice [another protestor] went and put a message on one quoting [former Oglala Lakota leader] Red Cloud.

It says, "They made a lot of promises. They promised to take the land and they did." And then the other one says, "God should not be used for profit." We're just gonna continue to paint them all pretty.

ME: It seems like there is, at least in the press releases that the business council has been releasing, there's a real emphasis on tribal sovereignty .

MY: I mean, we are a sovereign nation. The government has broken every single treaty that they had put forth. We used to have 44 million acres. Actually, the Shoshone Tribe had 44 million acres, and then we were moved here.

We have our own ways, we have our own traditions, we have our own religion, and this is where we practice it. This land, what we have left, what has not been taken, is ours, and she thinks she can come in here and do what she wants. We are trying to get it across that you can't just come in here and do what you're doing without consequences, because we are a sovereign nation.