‘It just stabbed me again’: Families, advocates still want a large vehicle ban on Teton Pass

Allison Page wants to turn her grief into action: harsher penalties for drivers who cause fatal wrecks on Wyoming highways.

And on the steep mountain stretch where her husband David was killed this summer, Page thinks trucks should be banned outright.

“It’s too dangerous,” the Mammoth Lakes, California resident said. “I am so frustrated that it’s just not closed.”

Some swift change has encouraged Page: Teton County Sheriff’s deputies have spent the past month regularly patrolling Teton Pass for the first time following a string of deadly crashes this summer that included David. More than 4,500 drivers have signed up for a heavy-vehicle certification, according to the state, about half the route’s daily traffic. Apple Maps recently added warning information to the route, telling people about the certification and recommending alternate directions.

But she is pledging to keep up pressure on Wyoming lawmakers until the state takes more drastic steps.

“The fact that there was a death in the same spot — a guy who has two kids — just broke my heart,” Page said, referring to the Sept. 4 accident that killed Javier De Luna Chavez of Colorado.

Courtesy David Page, 57, was the director of Winter Wildlands Alliance. His widow, Allison, is pushing to ban commercial rigs on Teton Pass, where Page was killed in July.

“It just stabbed me again because I felt like maybe my husband could prevent another death.”

Speaking to KHOL shortly after WYDOT launched the Safe Pass program in October, Avilene De Luna, Javier’s widow, was adamant: “The changes aren’t enough.”

Page expects pushback from companies that rely on the route and don’t want to bear the expense of the detour. “But for me,” she said, “it’s worth it if it could save [one] person’s life.”

De Luna agrees.

“Our life depends on trucking,” she said. “We have truckers that bring our groceries, that bring out Amazon packages, that bring our medical supplies. So why are we putting all these important people that our life depends on in danger?”

Activists like Gary Kofinas, who lives at the base of the road, also want to see more. As he reviews 50 years of newspaper articles, the most dangerous stretch of highway appears to be the same spot where De Luna, Page and a third victim Nick Besobrasow, died.

“I’m still traumatized by the whole incident and the greater community [is too],” Kofinas said. “People are now fearful to go over Teton Pass.”

About 60 crashes happen each year on the most popular stretch between commuter towns in Idaho and Jackson Hole. But even against that track record, this summer stood out when brakes failed in the two deadly crashes. Videos and interviews showed many other drivers narrowly avoided accidents after their brakes failed.

Some would like to return to the idea of a $1 billion tunnel, or add an additional truck arrestor on the descent into Wilson. Most want a middle ground: Law enforcement stationed at the base to stop and inspect heavy rigs.

So far, increased enforcement presence on Teton Pass looks like warnings from the Teton County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Those haven’t escalated to charges against people driving heavy rigs without the certification, though deputies have made more stops for speeding and are spreading the word.

Evan Robinson-Johnson / KHOL Lt. Mark Priest warns an Idaho driver about the need to stop and check truck brakes at the top of Teton Pass before descending into Wilson, Wyoming on Oct. 14, 2026.

On a recent fall morning, Lt. Mark Priest navigated the steep grades with practiced ease, even as a thick fog obscured the mountain landscape.

He paused at the 8,431-foot summit where drivers with trailers or heavy loads are newly required to pull over and check their brakes.

Before long, the sheriff’s office second-in-command spotted a small commercial rig, likely heading to a construction site in Jackson, whose driver ignored the mandate. Priest put on his lights and sped after the trailer.

This Idaho driver had completed the online certification. Priest issued a warning and said the driver was “super cool” about the stop.

TCSO stepped in with patrollers like Priest because the closest Highway Patrol troopers commute at least an hour from Pinedale due to Jackson’s lack of affordable housing

Evan Robinson-Johnson / KHOL The 8,431-foot Teton Pass sees thousands of commuters, tourists and commercial drivers each day. It closes seasonally to large rigs from Nov. 15 to April 1.

Page and others are also watching for accountability from the courts. In January, a jury is slated to hear the case of the 22-year-old Idaho commercial truck driver charged with two counts of homicide. The defendant, Laiton McMinn, pled not guilty in September. The state is turning over evidence this month, said Teton County and Prosecuting Attorney Dick Stout.

It’s unclear how much a conviction would help to prevent future collisions. Page is also pursuing a civil lawsuit against the Victor-based truck owner Avail Valley Construction. WYDOT is largely shielded from a civil suit by the Wyoming Governmental Claims Act.

While most local companies now have the state’s certification and know how to safely drive the route, Priest said, the bigger problem is people who aren’t familiar with the area and don’t know what to expect.

Evan Robinson-Johnson / KHOL A runaway truck ramp sits near the same stretch of Wyoming highway where three were killed this summer and a dozen injured after truck and RV brakes failed.

The start of winter has already brought slippery conditions and temporary closures. Law enforcement and locals are heading into the season with more unease.

Page said is getting ready for the upcoming legislative session in January.

“I will talk to anybody — the court, the legislature — to pressure that to happen. And I will say my story over and over and over again.”

As more cars travel the route each year, Priest says future deaths are preventable. He knows the community and widows are watching.

The steep mountain corridor closes to seasonal trailer traffic Nov. 15 through April 1.