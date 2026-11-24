Families in Teton County are relying on raisins and ramen to fill hungry bellies. A single additional tank of gas is forcing cutbacks at grocery stores. And the vast majority of people who need help say there aren’t enough affordable options in town.

Those are some of the findings in a first-of-its-kind survey of more than 400 Teton County households led by the University of Wyoming, One22 Resource Center and Hole Food Rescue. Organizers said it gives the most comprehensive look at local food insecurity to date.

It found that 1 in 8 of the county’s families meet the federal definition of food insecurity. That means they have limited or uncertain access to adequate food.

The survey also found that about 25% of respondents are making sacrifices to pay for groceries, such as paying bills late. That means they could slip into the more severe category at any given time, One22’s Carey Stanley said.

“Food is often the hardest thing for somebody to say they need help with. It is so primal and basic,” she said.

Food insecurity in Jackson Hole is slightly less severe than Wyoming overall, where 1 in 6 are food insecure. It’s also slightly less severe than the national average, estimated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture at about 14%, or 1 in 7.

But there is also disparity by demographic, with significant need in Jackson Hole’s Latino community, where almost half of respondents, 46%, are food insecure. About 17% of respondents with children experience food insecurity.

The region benefits from state and local programs, including a dozen free distribution sites. But residents have less access to federal benefits such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps, due to relatively high wages. Few Teton County workers qualify, Stanley said, and only 51 Teton County residents received benefits last year.

“In a community with exceptionally high housing and living costs, even households with incomes that might appear relatively comfortable elsewhere may face challenges consistently affording food,” wrote Mike Dorssom, manager of the university’s Survey Research Center.

Organizers hoped for more survey responses, but the group was still a representative sample, according to the university. To help illustrate the findings, the nonprofits held half a dozen listening sessions with 44 participants.

“When I’ve been short on money after some weeks, I’ve had to survive on peanut butter,” said one anonymous participant among the quotes peppered throughout the online report.

Fewer than half of food-insecure respondents, 41%, are accessing resources such as free pantries. That’s a number the organizations would like to see grow.

But Hole Food Rescue is also maxing out the food it can save from grocers and restaurants to distribute at free pickup sites, said development manager Emma Leither. In 2025, the nonprofit served a then-record 2,000 people per month. This year, that’s up 7% on average.

Leither said people struggle to pay for food because of other high costs in the nation’s richest county by per capita income, including rent, health care and gas.

“There is a lot more work to do in this community if we want everyone to feel like they have enough affordable food every single day,” she said.

Organizers said it’s too early to turn the survey results into concrete solutions. But they hope elected officials pay attention to the figures. They also help inform a 14-organization group called the JH Food Collaborators that formed during the pandemic to tackle food access.

Organizers aim to spread the word about existing food programs, expand their reach and reduce barriers such as stigma. They have not yet planned future surveys to follow this year’s baseline.