A Gillette man has completed his second thru-hike. The Gillette News Record reports Jordan Thorn did the Appalachian Trail two years ago. But that wasn’t enough miles for him, so this year, he hiked 2,600 more on the Pacific Crest Trail on the West Coast. According to Thorn, it was a walk in the park compared to the East Coast, though he was mysteriously preyed upon by mice in Washington. He’s already hiked quite a bit of the Continental Divide Trail, which goes through Wyoming, but plans to do the whole thing in the future.

A dinosaur is coming home to Shell. The Cody Enterprise reports the Wild West Dino Den is building a collection of locally found fossils. Big Al 2, the most complete Allosaurus skeleton ever, was dug up nearby. Thanks to a donation from Margaret Keller Dimock in honor of her late husband Allyn Dimock, a museum quality cast of Big Al 2 will soon be joining the collection.

The Wyoming Department of Education has recognized 12 schools as the first set of Wyoming Patriot Schools. The Sheridan Press reports the program celebrates schools that go the extra mile to build community, honor the U.S. and develop student character.

And, according to RotoGrinders, Wyoming is the sixth most likely state to have a snowy Thanksgiving.