Gang Busters was a true crime radio show and a precursor to America’s Most Wanted.

The program was produced by radio star Phillips H. Lord. Lord had a long and varied career. He is credited with 14 original radio smash hits.

Gang Busters had a darker tone than his other programs. It featured criminals wanted by the FBI. Each script was based on an authentic criminal case. Lord consulted with the police and district attorneys to create compelling radio stories. The radio show was full of elaborate sound effects.

At the end of each Gang Busters episode, Lord broadcast the description of a criminal that remained on the lam. Listeners sometimes submitted tips to the authorities, and the crooks were caught.

The show ran from 1935 to 1957 and is the origin of the phrase “coming on like gangbusters.”

To learn more, see the Phillips H. Lord collection at UW’s American Heritage Center