Thanksgiving is around the corner, a time when families gather to cook and feast. But the number of families in Wyoming who can’t afford food or the gas to get to the grocery store is high and getting higher, affecting kids and elders in particular, according to Feeding America.

In Albany County, front-line assistance workers are trying to manage the fear people are expressing about not having enough.

On the first Friday of the September, Julie McCallister called instructions to volunteers as the mobile food truck pulled into Rock River.

“Ellen, you've got milk and peaches. Dan, you've got staple boxes. Did you hear me, Dan?”

Rock River is a tiny town northwest of Laramie in one of Wyoming’s largest food deserts . McCallister conducted a team of volunteers as they unloaded mountains of food boxes. Cars lined up two blocks long, about 100 people, including Lea Cheney, who rolled down her window to talk. She and her family were in Rock River because her husband is a wind turbine tech.

“Cowboy in the sky, as they like to be called,” Cheney said with a laugh.

They were living in a nearby campground.

”We actually had a pretty big life-changing experience right before we moved here,” Cheney said. “We live in our RV full-time. Our old RV burnt down. So [we’re] going through that. It's still not paid. Funds are tight.”

Melodie Edwards / Wyoming Public Media Over 100 people sat in line to receive food at the September mobile food pantry in Rock River. Wyoming has the ninth highest food insecurity in the country.

Every driver has a story. Susan Griffin lost her husband seven years ago and ended up on disability.

“I've had to have help since then, because it took me from a double income with my husband down to just my Social Security. So now I'm on a fixed income, and I have to get help wherever I can,” said Griffin through her car window.

She was picking up food for herself and for neighbors who couldn’t make it here because they’re stay-at-home parents or because they’re unable to drive because of their age or disabilities. She said she’s seen less food on the truck lately.

“If the federal government would get off their butt and figure out that they need to work for the little people and not for the big people. Because I live in a town of a whole bunch of little people. It really gets scary for some of us sometimes,” Griffin said.

Danica Sveda is all about taking care of the little people. She’s the director of the Wyoming Food Bank . She said the federal program, called The Emergency Food Assistance Program or TEFAP , that stocks the food bank’s shelves hadn’t been keeping up with inflation for years. Then, last year, DOGE made cuts. That hit Wyoming hard – the state has the ninth highest rate of hunger in the U.S.

“We try and beef up those government commodities with the help of our donors and the Walmart distribution center,” Sveda said.

Sveda opened up some of those donation boxes to look inside.

“We have frozen strawberries, frozen carrots, liquid eggs, a couple watermelons. Each family gets to take home a box of this, a bag of corn, a bag of produce, and a shelf-stable box. That can really help families stretch those dollars. With inflation rising rapidly, even if you're not food insecure, you have seen the changes at the grocery store. There are people coming through our mobile pantries that never had to come before.”

A lot of the people coming through were elderly, like Rose and her little dog Jocote, who drove 30 miles from Hanna to wait in this line.

“Personally, I really feel that food banks are gonna become nonexistent, because the stores are buying less because they don't sell as much,” Rose said.

Sveda heard the note of panic in Rose’ voice and leaned into her car.

“It's our job to make sure we have the money to keep this going,” Sveda told Rose. “I am committed to making sure that this does not go away.”

“I'm sure you're gonna do the best you can,” Rose said.

“I'm trying like hell.”

Whose Job Is It To Feed People?

Wyoming First Lady Jennie Gordon started the Wyoming Hunger Initiative to address the fact that these days, one in every six Wyomingites are going hungry, up from one in seven last year.

“ I think our food security network is in tatters, frankly,” Gordon said. “More people are being taken off of the SNAP benefits due to work requirements , and so pantries that have not had to fill that space are now having to fill those spaces.”

“ The federal government puts in $62 million a year or so for SNAP benefits, and there really is no philanthropic organization or church that can make up that difference should that money not come into the state,” she added.

Gordon has advice for people who want to get involved in solving the growing food insecurity across the state.

“Supporting those programs, talking to your legislative folks in D.C. to say, ‘No, we don't want this cut. It isn't always just someone who doesn't want to go to work.’ I was in Douglas at their pantry, and about 80% of their pantry patrons are elderly folks. They're not able to go to work, and they're the second most vulnerable population besides our children. It has to be addressed at a federal level,” Gordon said.

Gordon will be at the state capitol in January, educating new lawmakers about the rising need.

Finding the Courage to Get Creative

Feeding Laramie Valley Director Gayle Woodsum also wants to see some kind of transformation, but from the bottom up.

“We have to be brave enough to speak out about systems that need change,” Woodsum said. “In a time when it's scary, and it's vulnerable, and we all have fewer resources than ever, we have to do more.”

Feeding Laramie Valley is a local food hub that grows fruits and veggies to distribute, along with donations, to about 800 people a week. Just in the last few weeks, she said they’ve had more than 70 new people sign up to receive food shares. But in the last couple years, DEI policies she’d implemented under previous administrations chafed under new guidelines under Trump . (This week, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a Trump administration effort to cancel research grants because of DEI language.)

“We had programs that were approved and our contracts went forward, but they didn't send us any money. And we're like, ‘Well, where's the money?’”

As the program’s grant writer, she felt strong pressure to change the language she used.

“ I was like, ‘We're not doing it. This is silencing,’” Woodsum remembered. “That was my first reaction. You can't do social change work, you can't make things better, and then be told you can only use certain words to do it. But I had 30 full-time employees. If I had said that, all those people would suddenly have been without work, not to mention the literally thousands we are serving every year would've been gone.”

Woodsum had to stop distributing produce to hundreds of people. She started a fundraising campaign and local donations totaling $13,000 poured in. She was able to start giving food away for a couple more months. Since then, it’s been on and off.

Woodsum said the trickle down charity system is a bandaid. As a state, she said Wyoming needs to find a more permanent way to feed people.

“We have to not just collaborate with each other and then go compete for funds, we have to actually figure out how to work together so that I can help set you up for success, you can help set us up for success, and we can make change as a result.”

Woodsum isn’t giving up. She’s doubling down. She’s working to create a regional food hub to move locally grown food from the state’s farms and ranches across the state to every community.

”We could go out, we could get the food, get it immediately cold and chilled, get it to where it needs to be stored, handled properly, packaged properly, and then be able to move into places like the institutions.”

And get more food into the nooks and crannies – like Rock River – that need it most.