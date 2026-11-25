In the last year, the number of people needing extra food in Sweetwater County has increased by 18%.

The food bank’s director, Kathy Siles, said even more people could become food insecure starting in January, when WE Soda plans to begin laying off 350 trona miners.

“I really think those numbers are going to continue to climb,” Siles said.

But two new food lockers could help make sure families there have enough food to eat. She said the lockers are temperature controlled, and they’ll be pretty easy to use.

“ We'll put in their information in our database and generate a PIN number. It will send them that PIN via text or email. Then they have 72 hours to access the locker and put that PIN number in and open the door and get their emergency box of food anytime of day or night,” Siles said.

There’s been some bumps getting the lockers up and running.

”We're the first ones in Wyoming to get them, and we've had some technical issues. First off, in Green River, there was a delay in getting the internet hooked up, just miscommunication. But it is up and running. It is ready to take orders. However, this was the first week that we actually got it loaded,” Siles said. “Now, Rock Springs, we had it ready, and we were ready to start loading it, and then there was an issue with the screen. Click and Collect is coming today to replace that screen.”

Click and Collect is the company that makes and manages the food lockers. The Food Bank of Wyoming got a grant to purchase and install them. And lots of community volunteers have helped get them hooked up.

Siles said she’s looking forward to the benefits this offers folks who need emergency food to eat.

“ I think the food lockers would be more discreet and, with the dignity in mind, they could come in the middle of the night and do it, you know?” Siles said. “Our goal is to just make sure that people that do come into our pantry feel welcome and respected and are treated with dignity.”

She said the lockers are also ideal for really rural families, who can’t always make it to a mobile food event.

“For instance, people in Wamsutter, that's quite a ways away from us. Maybe they only come to town once a month. Also, you've got people in Farson, you've got people in Superior, you've got people out in Granger, in Little America. It's a lot of rural communities in our area. So I think it will be very useful for that demographic.”

Siles said some rural families can’t make the monthly mobile food pantries and the food lockers could solve that issue for them.