This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming will receive more than $207 million in federal funding to bolster rural health next year.

It’s the second year disbursement from Congress’s five-year Rural Health Transformation Program, meant to improve healthcare and access nationwide.

Wyoming’s award for 2027 is about $2 million more than what it received in 2026.

The state directed its first-year funds toward improving access to emergency care like ambulances, and labor and delivery services. State lawmakers and health officials earmarked other dollars to help improve the state’s healthcare workforce, boost primary care and update health technology.

In a Nov. 15 newsletter, Congressperson and soon-to-be U.S. Sen. Harriet Hageman (R-Wyoming) said the funds will help more Wyoming families access high-quality care in their communities. Others, such as her challenger in the Senate race, James Byrd , worry it won’t be enough to address the many healthcare gaps in the state.