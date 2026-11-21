About 350 people working in one of Wyoming’s top export industries will lose their jobs in the next two years.

At its Westvaco facility near Green River, WE Soda is switching to a less labor-intensive way to mine trona, a translucent mineral that’s refined into soda ash, which is used in things like baking soda and glass. The company says this is necessary to stay competitive with China’s cheaper product. Sweetwater County officials think it could cost the state $4 million .

Marshal Cummings is a third generation trona miner and the president of the United Steel Workers Local 13214, which represents many of the workers expecting pink slips.

In response to a request for a comment about Cummings’ concerns for worker safety, WE Soda told WPM it's focused on worker safety through this transition. You can read the full statement at the bottom.

Editor’s Note: This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.

Marshall Cummings: We got called to the administration building, and I was expecting some bad news because I'm familiar with the market conditions. They gave me a letter. I was expecting maybe 20 or 30 people, and it was 350. Instantly, I was angry, upset. We were told that we're going to keep the underground operations for another three or four decades, not days. It's just really disheartening.

My heart started breaking for all these families that are not sure what they're gonna do. When you lay off that many people, you're getting deep on the roster. I mean, these are established members of the community that have worked here for quite a while.

Nicky Ouellet: WE Soda is switching from an underground mining of trona, this mineral that is made into soda ash that goes into all kinds of everyday products, and they're switching to a solution mining process.

MC: Yeah. [With] dry mining , you use a long wall or a bore miner or a drum miner. You basically are running it into a cliff all day long and ripping the earth out of the ground to crush it up, send it to the surface, and refine it that way. Something we've been doing for a long, long time. It's a lot faster.

United Steelworkers Marshal Cummings

Solution mining isn't something new. We've been doing it since the '90s. [We] circulate water through existing caverns in the mine. It dissolves the trona, makes it a solution so it comes to the top, and then you extract the impurities and make soda ash out of it.

Moving to solution is going to dissolve a whole lot of jobs. If we knew we were gonna do this, we should have been preparing for it through attrition.

NO: Where are you currently at in negotiations with the company?

MC: Trying to figure out what this new process is going to look like for us. What they're asking, I think, is too big of an ask, just to be blunt with you. So at the table right now, what we're first and foremost concerned about is, are people going home safe every day? Dropping the number in the mine that low will – it's not a thing I think we can do.

Exposing our people to so much more of a footprint in a plant, as well as so much more equipment that they're responsible for, is not only unsafe, it's unrealistic. So to keep a vested interest, sometimes when you're a union, you gotta protect companies from themselves.

I think that what they've sent across the table is something that we just can't do. It's not feasible. We can't produce what they're saying we're going to produce with the low head count. So we're pushing hard to make it so – I understand it's gonna look different. I do. And as much as I don't want to say that, I do know it will look different, but we gotta make sure we can do it.

NO: Shortly after the announcement, miners and community members started protesting these layoffs. What are folks asking the company, Wyomingites, lawmakers, people in positions of power, to do about the trona industry and its future?

MC: Right now, people are just looking for a little bit of hope, because when you wake up one morning, and the news is that here in 60 days you're not gonna know how you're gonna put food on the table or have insurance on your special needs kids, you feel hopeless.

Because these people are part of the union, what we're trying to do is get everybody to the table, and any kind of assistance that we can get, whether that's increased unemployment for these families or a grant from the government that is not only for a gas line for their proposed expansion , but maybe to rehab the mine because it's an old mine.

Anything we can do to try to keep dry ore mining open and operating for the next couple years until they figure out the solution feed to the plant that they intend to cross over. I'm just looking for any kind of way to try to get the mine to stay open so these people can keep coming to work. Maybe through attrition, we get to a cheaper number for the company, but they just need to stop looking at it as a cheaper, more favorable quarterly report and absolutely demolishing southwest Wyoming.

NO: Mining in Wyoming, it's usually a boom-bust cyclical thing. Is that what we're seeing here?

MC: No. I think that northeast Wyoming, where you have Powder River Basin coal, that might be boom-bust, and a lot of that is policy. You could hear it straight from Hillary Clinton's mouth : "We're going to put a lot of coal miners out of work." That would be the cyclical nature of that, like who's elected, we boom-bust.

This is just something different. It's a step forward, just like the assembly line. If they figure out how to do virgin solution mining in southwest Wyoming, you're going to see a lot of these jobs dry up. I don't know how you stop that from happening.

I'm going to get called a communist or a liberal for this, but how much money is enough money? You got the richest guy that's ever lived in the history of the world is alive today. And when you have people in the richest country in the world, that served this country, that are left out in the freezing cold, they don't have a way to feed themselves, they're out there begging for scraps, and you got a guy that did not go to war for his country, did not do any of these other things. He's trying to manipulate the government so he can get money to go to Mars. There's an issue. There is definitely an issue.

It doesn't make you a liberal. It doesn't make you a communist. It makes you a human, because you should care about these people. And how we get there is the law. You're going to have to find a way to make it so it's a more fair playing field. With the unions dying, the middle class is dying. So if you want to be around and you just want to have a good life, take care of your family, go to church on Sunday, have enough food to feed everybody and maybe go on vacation once a year, then you should probably start organizing and fighting back.

NO: I know that the state sent a team to start talking to union members this week about options and possible next steps. Do you know of any of your colleagues attending these rapid response meetings and if they're helpful?

MC: Yeah, we've started sending this out and asking those individuals to attend, because this is coming. As much as I wish we could just snap our fingers and [make] it stop, that's not happening.

I'm grateful for Gov. [Mark] Gordon, Gov.-elect [Eric] Barlow, and the DWS [Department of Workforce Services] for sending people out here. USW's [United Steelworkers] trying to get some people out here to do a resiliency class, teaching you how to be resilient when something happens. I hope some of our members in the company agree to letting people attend these classes on the clock.

NO: Is there anything that I haven't asked that you wanted a chance to say?

MC: I just thank you to the community. It was really great to see all you show up for our solidarity event at the corner, and it was cold that morning. But to see all those cars and all those flashing lights showing support for us, including newly elected and current seat holders in the state Legislature, we won't forget that.

Wyoming workers, labor's a sleeping giant in this country. I do get a little upset when I look back and think that we fought for years and years about men and women's sports, but we weren't making provisions for people that work in the trona mines, the coal mines, the oil and gas field. We were fighting over stupid things. And the whole time, the rich are pulling themselves up higher, and they're doing it off your shoulders and stomping on your head to get to the top rung. That's the policy that y'all better start talking about. Because if you don't, I can tell you that we're going to find a bunch of Wyoming workers that will take over Cheyenne and make sure that there are protections for us.

WE Soda shared the following statement:

“The safety of our employees is our top priority, and it will guide every decision we make through this transition. Changes to work assignments and staffing are being reviewed with safety in mind, including equipment responsibilities and work in the mine. We will continue to listen to employee concerns and adjust as needed.

“We are in effects bargaining with the union, and we are committed to working through it in good faith. Out of respect for that process, we won’t discuss details of the negotiations.

“We know this is a difficult time for our employees, their families, and our community, and their well-being matters to us. We are working with state and local officials to make sure mental health resources are available to those who need them, and our Employee Assistance Program is available to employees and their families, free and confidential, for anyone who wants to talk with someone.

“We are also working to support affected employees and the community. We continue to meet with state and local elected officials, we are working closely with Wyoming Workforce Services, and we have met with local community groups and Western Wyoming Community College on retraining efforts. We will host a WE Soda Job Fair with local, regional, and national employers, and we will also participate in the Wyoming Workforce Job Fair.”