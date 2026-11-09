Wyoming’s cost of living rises above the national average

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

It continues to be more expensive to live in Wyoming. According to the state’s Economic Analysis Division , Wyoming saw inflation increase by 3.9% between April and June. Nationally, it increased 3.5% during the same time period.

In Wyoming, all major categories increased. Housing sits at 4.5%, transportation 4.3%, apparel 4%, medical 2.8%, food 2.7%, and recreation and personal care 2.4%.

The division adds that Teton County continues to be the most expensive place in Wyoming, with costs 77% higher than the statewide average. The northern half of Lincoln County was second most expensive at 13% over average. Goshen, followed by Hot Springs and then Niobrara counties, are the cheapest places to live in the state.