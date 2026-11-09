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Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Wyoming’s cost of living rises above the national average

Wyoming Public Radio | By Bob Beck
Published November 9, 2026 at 2:36 PM MST
The frozen foods aisle in a grocery store.
Ivy Engel
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Wyoming Public Media

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

It continues to be more expensive to live in Wyoming. According to the state’s Economic Analysis Division, Wyoming saw inflation increase by 3.9% between April and June. Nationally, it increased 3.5% during the same time period.

In Wyoming, all major categories increased. Housing sits at 4.5%, transportation 4.3%, apparel 4%, medical 2.8%, food 2.7%, and recreation and personal care 2.4%.

The division adds that Teton County continues to be the most expensive place in Wyoming, with costs 77% higher than the statewide average. The northern half of Lincoln County was second most expensive at 13% over average. Goshen, followed by Hot Springs and then Niobrara counties, are the cheapest places to live in the state.
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Economy cost of livingeconomyTeton County
Bob Beck
Bob Beck moved to Wyoming from Syracuse, New York, where he worked at WAER Syracuse Public Media as a news anchor, editor, and producer from 2023-2026. While at WAER, Beck was awarded the Syracuse Press Club-Best Public Affairs Program for 2025. Bob Beck also taught radio news for the Newhouse School at Syracuse University in New York.
See stories by Bob Beck
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