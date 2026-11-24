This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

In-bounds skiing in the Tetons kicked off at Grand Targhee Resort’s Shoshone Lift this Sunday.

It’s the first ski area in the region to spin lifts this season. The resort opened two days behind schedule, but two weeks ahead of last year’s opening, when lift-serviced skiing started the first week of December.

Beginner terrain beneath the Shoshone lift is all that’s open so far, but more lifts will open as conditions allow.

OpenSnow forecaster Alan Smith shared that snow totals ranged between 18 and 28 inches in the five days leading up to Targhee’s opening.

“Another stormy stretch will then arrive over Thanksgiving Weekend, just in time for JHMR’s [Jackson Hole Mountain Resort] opening,” Smith shared on OpenSnow.

Across Teton Pass, OpenSnow forecasts another three inches by the time Jackson Hole Mountain Resort opens, which is slated for this Friday.

Jackson’s town hill, Snow King Resort, aims to open Dec. 4, weather permitting.

Resorts and patrons alike are hoping for a better season than last. Then, a snow drought throughout the region left slopes bare for much of the year and forced early closures and cancelled events such as Snow King’s Hill Climb snowmobile world championships.

It remains to be seen what a strong El Niño storm cycle will bring to northwest Wyoming this year. In previous seasons, it has leaned toward “below average” snowfall, according to data collected by MountainWeather.com.