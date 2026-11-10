Wyoming jobs slipped slightly in early 2026

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming lost 505 jobs in the first quarter of this year. The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services said the losses centered on five counties. Sweetwater County lost 443 jobs, mostly in the mining sector. Sublette, Fremont, Teton and Crook counties also reported losses.

Gains in the rest of the state offset many of the losses. Sheridan County added 378 jobs and Albany 282.

The Department adds that total payroll grew by $233 million or 5.4%, led by Sheridan County with a $43 million increase or 20.7%. Payroll increased in 18 counties and decreased in five.