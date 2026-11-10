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Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Wyoming jobs slipped slightly in early 2026

Wyoming Public Radio | By Bob Beck
Published November 10, 2026 at 3:38 PM MST
Employment being written with a dry-erase marker
Nick Youngson
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Alpha Stock Images CC-BY-SA 3.0

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming lost 505 jobs in the first quarter of this year. The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services said the losses centered on five counties. Sweetwater County lost 443 jobs, mostly in the mining sector. Sublette, Fremont, Teton and Crook counties also reported losses.

Gains in the rest of the state offset many of the losses. Sheridan County added 378 jobs and Albany 282.

The Department adds that total payroll grew by $233 million or 5.4%, led by Sheridan County with a $43 million increase or 20.7%. Payroll increased in 18 counties and decreased in five.
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Economy economyjobsemployment
Bob Beck
Bob Beck moved to Wyoming from Syracuse, New York, where he worked at WAER Syracuse Public Media as a news anchor, editor, and producer from 2023-2026. While at WAER, Beck was awarded the Syracuse Press Club-Best Public Affairs Program for 2025. Bob Beck also taught radio news for the Newhouse School at Syracuse University in New York.
See stories by Bob Beck
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