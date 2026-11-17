After WE Soda announced mass layoffs starting early next year, Gov. Mark Gordon wants a better picture of how shifting global markets could affect one of Wyoming’s top industries.

The company, one of four trona producers in Sweetwater County, notified nearly 300 workers at the start of the month that they’ll be laid off in January, with another 70 after that, according to the state .

At the same time, the company is asking the state for a nearly $13 million grant for its Westvaco Natural Gas Upgrade Project through the recently established Wyoming Energy Dominance Fund (WEDF). It’s meant to support fossil fuel, uranium and rare-earth development. In October, the fund’s review committee recommended the project for Gordon’s approval. A 30-day public comment period closed Monday.

Gordon declined to take action on the grant on Monday, instead requesting the Wyoming Energy Authority (WEA), which administers the dominance fund, to conduct an expedited thorough examination of economic impacts to the local and state economies due to shifting global market dynamics.

“WE Soda’s recent announcement may be a symptom of larger trends that are affecting the markets for Wyoming’s trona mining industry. The conversation has changed, as a whole, from when this WEDF application was first submitted,” Gordon said in a statement.

“Before committing state severance tax resources, we need to have a better understanding of what the overall conditions this critical industry is facing, and what the future may look like,” he added. “I commend WE Soda for working to get out in front of these major shifts, but the State needs to better understand how to efficiently and effectively support the industry, workers, families, and ancillary businesses that Sweetwater County depends on. State support through the WEA’s ongoing work in this area is vital.”

Sweetwater County Treasurer Mark Cowan estimated the layoffs will lead to $1 million lost in local revenue and a $4 million revenue loss for the State Permanent Mineral Trust Fund .

“I think that as a whole, the state really relies on what happens out of Sweetwater County. We've been one of the primary economic drivers for the state,” he previously told WPM.

Rob Creager, executive director of the WEA, added that shifts in the trona market can carry consequences that extend beyond individual mining operations to contractors, suppliers, local businesses and public services.

“Wyoming’s trona industry is the backbone of Sweetwater County, and supports jobs, businesses and public revenues that matter to the entire state,” Creager said. “This work will give the state a stronger foundation for evaluating investments and identifying where support can make a lasting difference.”

Trona is the primary raw mineral used to make soda ash , which is Wyoming’s biggest export . Soda ash is used to manufacture glass, soap and paper.

China has been flooding markets with soda ash, according to WE Soda . It’s also pushing forward natural soda ash developments in Mongolia, leading to global oversupply and falling prices, according to United Steelworkers .

Two years ago, another Sweetwater County trona mine laid off some 30 workers , some of whom had just signed on with the company. Genesis Alkali cited a downturn during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rapid response

This week, the state’s Department of Workforce Services (DWS) will host a series of free information sessions to help workers affected by the layoffs. With local partners, DWS will offer guidance on unemployment benefits, career options, and training and credentialing opportunities.

The four 90-minute sessions will be at Western Wyoming Community College:

Wednesday, Nov. 18: 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 19: 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 20: 8:30 a.m.

DWS staff members will be available immediately following each session for one-on-one assistance, career guidance, answers to individual questions, and follow-up appointment scheduling.

Affected employees can also contact the Rock Springs Workforce Center for immediate assistance before or after their last day of work.