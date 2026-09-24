New grant will support Wyomingites reentering the workforce after prison

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A new $2 million grant is expected to help Wyomingites who’ve served time in jail or prison find work after they’re released.

The grant is called RESTART, which stands for Reentry Employment in Skilled Trades, Advanced Manufacturing, Registered Apprenticeships and Training. It seeks to help inmates ages 25 and older as they prepare to enter or return to the workforce.

“Creating opportunities for Wyoming’s justice-involved population strengthens our workforce, families and communities,” said Wyoming Department of Workforce Services (DWS) Director Liz Gagen. “The RESTART grant provides a vital bridge between incarceration and sustainable employment, helping reduce recidivism while connecting local busineses with the skilled workers they need to thrive.”

Services will be available at several points:

Before release: Adults nearing release from state prisons or county jails can get help obtaining identification documents, preparing for commercial driver’s license permits and building digital skills. Virtual technology training will also help participants prepare for work while still in a facility.

After release: Career counseling, peer support and help addressing employment barriers will support the transition back into the community. Participants can connect with jobs or paid on-the-job training, with follow-up services available for up to 12 months.

In the community: Adults with previous justice system involvement can visit a local Workforce Center to connect with career guidance, training funds and support through the program.

DWS was awarded the grant by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The program kicks off in January 2027.

DWS is looking for businesses interested in hiring RESTART participants to help them develop skills on the job. Available hiring supports may include wage subsidies, the Federal Bonding Program and the Work Opportunity Tax Credit.

Hire through RESTART: Employers interested in giving qualified workers a second chance can contact Selau Weekes at 307-234-4591 or selau.weekes@wyo.gov.

Start a Registered Apprenticeship program: Interested in training workers through a Registered Apprenticeship? Contact Jason Demo at 307-401-4185 or Demo.Jason.L@dol.gov to learn how to get started.

Explore funding for an existing Registered Apprenticeship program: Already have a Registered Apprenticeship program? Contact the DWS Apprenticeship Team at 307-777-5723 or dws-apprenticeship@wyo.gov to learn about apprenticeship grants and how they may help cover training costs.