No pause on data centers for Cheyenne

Wyoming News Now, a TV news outlet covering the Cheyenne and Casper areas, contributed reporting.

Cheyenne will not be pushing pause on data center development.

That’s the result of a city council vote on Tuesday for the proposed moratorium ’s second reading.

After hearing hours of testimony – both for and against stopping new data centers for one year – city counselors voted 8 to 1 against the moratorium proposed by Councilor Mark Moody.

During the pause, city staff would have studied five questions: the impacts of data centers on the environment, electricity rates, the power grid, water usage, and any other factors related to the health, safety, and welfare of Cheyenne’s residents.

But some councilors said those questions have already been answered by previous studies and testimony.

Councilor Ken Esquibel said reining the booming industry in isn’t something Cheyenne’s city government is equipped to do.

“If you really want to stop data centers, your argument is five blocks that way. The state capital,” he said.

Esquibel said the state Legislature sets tax rates and exemptions, the Department of Environmental Quality handles ecological concerns and the Industrial Siting Council handles permitting. He added data center developers like Cheyenne for its climate and workforce.

Public comment lasted for about 3.5 hours.

Those in support of the moratorium cited concerns about water, noise and long-term effects, while those against argued that data centers are an opportunity to bring a larger workforce to Cheyenne and maintain a business-friendly environment.

One resident who recently moved back spoke out once she learned data centers were going in south of her neighborhood. She was concerned about the effect on wildlife populations.

"We already don't have the Wyoming I grew up with, we don't.”

On the flip side, another community member shared his experience returning to the city with the help of data centers.

"I grew up in this community, and I immediately left it because I didn't see a future in this community for jobs,” he said.

This, during a time when the state is so heavily focused on bringing jobs to the community, and emphasizing the importance of wanting the youth to stay in the state.

"If we keep denying industry partners, our youth will continue to leave the state and make money elsewhere," he said.

Some city counselors said the conversation has opened up an opportunity to explore issues and concerns of residents.

Councilor Jeff White said the county and city are leading the nation in data center development and setting the tone for how it should be done.

"I, for one, am very happy that Wyoming is setting the standard and leading by example, and that other people are taking what we've done here to heart, and are going to move forward doing it themselves," White said.

In September, the city council will consider annexing 1,200 acres west of town to create a business park that could house another new data center.