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Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Wyoming’s unemployment rate is hanging around pre-pandemic levels

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published May 27, 2026 at 3:33 PM MDT
A map of Wyoming broken down county, with each county's unemployment rate indicated by a color code.
Wyoming Department of Workforce Services

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in April, down from a 3.6% rate that held steady from January through March.

The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services calls it “modestly higher” than April of last year’s 3.2%, but adds Wyoming’s rate is “considerably lower” than the U.S.’s 4.3% rate for April.

Wyoming sees its unemployment rate fall in the summer as construction, business services and tourism season hit high gear. A notable aberration from that pattern arrived with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when Wyoming’s unemployment rate shot up to 8.7% in May. It didn’t dip below 4% until October of 2021, according to Federal Reserve Economic Data.

Wyoming’s job growth slowed in 2025, according to the department, with employment levels falling below prior-year levels during the last two quarters.

“The number of individuals receiving Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits increased for the second consecutive year, but remained below pre-pandemic levels dating back to at least 1997, the first year for which comparable data are available,” senior economist Matthew Halama wrote. “The total amount of benefits paid increased for the third consecutive year.”

About 7% more unemployed Wyomingites received UI benefits in 2025 compared to 2024.

Construction accounted for more than a quarter of all UI recipients in 2025, followed by accommodation and food services, administrative and waste services, and healthcare and social assistance.

About 8% of Wyoming’s UI recipients claimed their benefits out-of-state, a small increase.

Also increasing in 2025 were the number of weeks recipients claimed UI, up from 10.1 in 2024 to 10.4 in 2025. A higher average weeks claimed is one of the metrics that indicates people are having a more difficult time finding new employment after job losses.

By the dollars, in 2025, UI benefit recipients in Wyoming were paid a total of $59.5 million, including $56.2 million from the state UI trust fund and $3.3 million from other UI funds. That’s a $7.8 million, or 15.1%, increase over 2024.
Tags
Economy unemploymenteconomyWyoming Department of Workforce Services
Nicky Ouellet
Leave a tip: nouelle1@uwyo.edu
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies. She traded New Hampshire's relatively short but rugged White Mountains for the Rockies over a decade ago. The skiing here is much better.
See stories by Nicky Ouellet
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