2026 Primary Election Info

Important dates

May 13: Deadline for registered voters to declare a political party affiliation for the primary.

Registered voters can choose and change which party’s ballot they want to vote in the primary by visiting their county clerk’s office in person. New voter registrations can still declare a party affiliation when registering after this deadline. State and citizenship identification is required .

July 2 – August 17: UOCAVA absentee voting period.

Uniformed and overseas citizens may submit absentee ballots during this period.

July 21 – August 17: Absentee ballots will be accepted during this period.

Absentee ballots may be requested at any time in 2026 prior to the day of an election. They must be returned by the time the polls close on election day.

August 3: Voter registration closes.

Prior to this date, new voters can register by mail by filling out this form and having it notarized. After this date, you can register to vote in-person at your county clerk’s office. You will need proof that you’ve been a resident of Wyoming for at least 30 days and that you are a U.S. citizen. Acceptable forms of identification are listed on the secretary of state’s website .

August 18: Primary election

All ballots must be received by the time the polls close on election day. New voters can register at a vote center on election day.

November 3: General election

What’s on the ballot

Click here to see which offices are up for election and which judges are up for retainment.

Local

Depending on where you live, certain municipal and county offices may appear on your ballot. Check your county clerk’s website for details. Your county clerk will also publish a sample ballot and polling locations on or after Aug. 4.

Legislature

Wyoming House: All districts will be on the ballot. Representatives serve two-year terms.

Wyoming Senate: Odd numbered districts will be on the ballot, along with the 6th Senate District, which will hold an election to fill the remainder of an unexpired term. Senators serve four-year terms.