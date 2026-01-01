2026 Primary Election Info
Check if you’re registered to vote by contacting your county clerk. Phone numbers and website links are provided in the map below.
Important dates
May 13: Deadline for registered voters to declare a political party affiliation for the primary.
- Registered voters can choose and change which party’s ballot they want to vote in the primary by visiting their county clerk’s office in person. New voter registrations can still declare a party affiliation when registering after this deadline. State and citizenship identification is required.
July 2 – August 17: UOCAVA absentee voting period.
- Uniformed and overseas citizens may submit absentee ballots during this period.
July 21 – August 17: Absentee ballots will be accepted during this period.
- Absentee ballots may be requested at any time in 2026 prior to the day of an election. They must be returned by the time the polls close on election day.
August 3: Voter registration closes.
- Prior to this date, new voters can register by mail by filling out this form and having it notarized. After this date, you can register to vote in-person at your county clerk’s office. You will need proof that you’ve been a resident of Wyoming for at least 30 days and that you are a U.S. citizen. Acceptable forms of identification are listed on the secretary of state’s website.
August 18: Primary election
- All ballots must be received by the time the polls close on election day. New voters can register at a vote center on election day.
November 3: General election
What’s on the ballot
Click here to see which offices are up for election and which judges are up for retainment.
Local
- Depending on where you live, certain municipal and county offices may appear on your ballot. Check your county clerk’s website for details. Your county clerk will also publish a sample ballot and polling locations on or after Aug. 4.
Legislature
- Wyoming House: All districts will be on the ballot. Representatives serve two-year terms.
- Wyoming Senate: Odd numbered districts will be on the ballot, along with the 6th Senate District, which will hold an election to fill the remainder of an unexpired term. Senators serve four-year terms.
Check out this map to find out which House and Senate districts you’re in.
Statewide offices
Wyoming’s top five elected officials also serve on boards that oversee state lands, investments and loans. Their terms for these offices last for four years.
Governor
- The governor is largely seen as the leader and official representative of Wyoming. This position is supported by advisors to 40 specialized agencies. The governor is the commander in chief of the Wyoming Army and Air National Guard, oversees the Emergency Management Agency and makes a first draft recommendation for the state budget to lawmakers.
Secretary of State (SOS)
- The SOS is the record keeper of Wyoming, responsible for information about businesses, elections, and selling stocks and bonds.
State Auditor
- The auditor is the chief accountant and payroll officer for state agencies and employees. The auditor keeps track of all of the state's income, spending, budgets and bad debts, culminating in an annual report on the state’s financial condition and well-being.
State Treasurer
- The treasurer’s office is like a bank for the state. The treasurer invests state moneys, balancing revenue generation with security and liquidity.
Superintendent of Public Instruction
- The state superintendent oversees K-12 education in the state. This includes enforcing provisions of the Wyoming Education Code, maintaining a list of accredited schools, inspecting schools, and gathering reports and statistics.
Federal
- U.S. House: Wyoming’s single congressional seat serves a two-year term. Follow WPR’s coverage of candidates here.
- U.S. Senate: Wyomingites will vote for one U.S. Senator. Senators serve six-year terms. Follow WPR’s coverage of candidates here.
Ballot initiative
- People's Initiative to Limit Property Tax in Wyoming through a Homeowner's Property Exemption: Voters will decide whether to approve a property tax cut on primary residences that would exempt 50% of assessed value. The full text of the initiative can be found here.
Judges
- Judges and justices in Wyoming are non-partisan. They are initially selected by the Judicial Nominating Commission, which interviews candidates and forwards three to the governor, who appoints one. At the next election, voters weigh in by voting “yes” or “no” to retain the judge in office.
- Supreme Court: Two of Wyoming’s five justices will be on the ballot for voters to approve another eight-year term. The Supreme Court is the highest level of court in the state and therefore is the final arbiter of cases that arise under state law. It decides cases appealed from lower courts or administrative agencies.
- Robert C. Jarosh
- Bridget Hill
- Chancery Court: One of the TK judges on Wyoming’s business court is up for retainment for a six-year term.
- Benjamin M. Burningham
- District Court: Voters in several districts will be asked to approve six-year terms for judges. District judges preside over felony criminal and civil cases, including family law, as well as juvenile and probate matters.
- Circuit Court: Voters in several districts will be asked to approve four-year terms for judges. Circuit court judges preside over misdemeanor, small claims and civil cases, and may conduct preliminary hearings in felony cases.
What’s new this year
Proof of Wyoming residency and U.S. citizenship
- Lawmakers passed a bill in 2025 that requires voters to prove 30 days of residency in Wyoming and U.S. citizenship in order to vote. The secretary of state’s office has also entered into an agreement with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to verify new and registered voters against federal immigration records using the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) System.
Hand count audit
- Lawmakers passed a bill in 2026 requiring counties to hand count about 5% of ballots cast. The results of each hand count audit will be compared to the results of the machine tabulators currently used to determine if there were any inconsistencies or errors in the electronic voting system count. While there’s been no evidence of widespread errors or voter fraud in Wyoming, some lawmakers say their constituents are concerned about the accuracy and integrity of voting equipment used across the state.