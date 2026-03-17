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Wyoming Public Media Photo Exhibit and Presentation by Author Marcia Hensley - Cheyenne

Wyoming Public Media Photo Exhibit and Presentation by Author Marcia Hensley - Cheyenne

Stop by the Wyoming State Museum in Cheyenne to view Wyoming Public Media's Wyoming 250 Photo Contest Exhibit. The opening reception on June 4th features a presentation by Marcia Hensley, a Wyoming author.

Marcia's presentation will explore her book:
“Staking Her Claim: Women Homesteading the West."
According to High Plains Press:

"Instead of talking about women’s rights, these frontier women grabbed the opportunity to become landowners by homesteading in the still wild west of the early 1900s. Here they tell their stories in their own words—through letters and articles of the time—of adventure, independence, foolhardiness, failure, success, and freedom. "

After the talk, guests can enjoy light refreshments and enjoy the contemporary photographic images that are part of the Wyoming Public Media 250 Travelling exhibit. (View the virtual exhibit online). The exhibit will travel around Wyoming throughout 2026. Stop by to pick up a free calendar! All are welcome.

Free and open to the public, the talk starts at 6 PM in the Wyoming State Museum in Cheyenne.

* * This project is funded in part by the Wyoming Semiquincentennial grant from the Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources office. * *

Wyoming State Museum
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Wyoming Public Media
307-766-4240
wpmupdate@uwyo.edu
https://www.wyomingpublicmedia.org/
Wyoming State Museum
2301 Central Avenue
Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002
3076302573
melisa.mcchesney@wyo.gov
https://wyomuseum.wyo.gov/