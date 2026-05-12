Wyomingites must declare a political party by tomorrow. Here’s how

Voters in the 2026 primary election will need to declare their party affiliation by Wednesday.

Wyoming has closed primaries, meaning voters will only see candidates from their declared political party on the ballot. While voters used to be able to change party affiliation at the polls, lawmakers changed voting laws in 2023 and created the May deadline.

If you are already registered to vote, you can check and change your declared party by following the instructions on your county clerk’s website. In most cases, changing affiliation requires going to the clerk’s office with acceptable forms of identification. Unaffiliated voters and members of minor or provisional political parties will receive a primary ballot containing only non-partisan candidates like municipal candidates, but not legislative or statewide.

New voters can also declare their party affiliation when registering to vote. To register , visit one of the locations listed on your county clerk’s website or mail a notarized Wyoming voter registration application to your county clerk's office. Proof of Wyoming residency and U.S. citizenship are required, also thanks to recently enacted laws.

“ This will be the first election that people have to verify their residency in the state of Wyoming prior to voting,” Kayla White, Albany County clerk, said. “As of right now, it hasn't stopped anybody from registering, so I don't foresee it being an issue, but we won't really know that until after the election.”

To be eligible to vote , you must have been a resident of Wyoming for at least 30 days and provide proof of U.S. citizenship. Voters will need to bring a valid form of ID when registering, which includes a Wyoming driver's license, a tribal ID card or a concealed firearm permit.

People who didn’t vote in the 2024 general election will need to check if they are still registered to vote.

Wyoming’s general elections are open, so voters will have the opportunity to choose candidates from any political party then, regardless of declared party.

Wyoming’s primary election is on Aug. 18.