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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, June 1

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 1, 2026 at 7:45 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on June 1, 1889, the premier edition of the Big Horn Rustler newspaper was published in Bonanza, an oil camp southwest of Hyattville. It was edited by Joe DeBarthe. On June 1, 1933, the first Wyoming Highway Patrol officer assumed his duties. On June 1, 1973, Gov. Stanley Hathaway formally commended George Ostrom for “the first known use of the Bucking Horse as an insignia,” which Ostrom created in 1918. It’s thought to be one of the origins of the bucking horse used by the state today. On June 5, 1889, the first Wyoming appointee was named to West Point Academy. On June 6, 1948, Pres. Harry Truman delivered a speech from the porch of the governor’s mansion in Cheyenne.

The Gillette News Record reported on June 2, 1988, that the town’s 19- and 20-year-old bar patrons would be allowed to drink alcohol until 2 a.m. on July 1. The state had finally come in line with the federal drinking age of 21, which took effect on July 1. However, because it was simply too complicated to enforce in the early hours, the young drinkers were given a bit of leeway.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel