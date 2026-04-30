Report: New gas-fired power plants put ratepayers at risk

There’s been a push to build new gas-fired power plants in Wyoming and across the West to meet a surge in demand, including from new data centers coming online.

Proponents say methane, popularly known as natural gas, is more reliable at night when solar isn’t available and when there’s no wind turning turbines. However, according to a new report, utility companies, developers, and even regulators have rushed to approve gas projects without fully considering the risks.

Dennis Wamsted, an energy finance analyst at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, said those risks are significant, especially for consumers.

"Those new gas-fired power plants pose a significant risk for consumers because of the potential for really significant price spikes in the cost of the fuel," he said, "which get passed along to consumers."

The price of methane is linked to a global marketplace, not unlike the kind of gas that fuels cars and trucks. Prices for both skyrocketed, most recently, after the United States joined Israel in attacking Iran.

Using methane to power homes and businesses also sets back efforts to mitigate climate change. Methane is more than 80 times more potent at trapping heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide.

Wamsted notes that solar, wind and battery storage combined is just as reliable as methane or coal-generated electricity. But unlike coal and methane, the sun and the wind come with no price tag, and aren't tied to global markets. Wamsted said that means you know from day one what the costs will be for ratepayers.

"Fuel costs for gas-fired generation for the entire operational length of the project need to be clearly factored into the decision process," he said. "Those are costs that tend to get ignored."

The new report also highlights utilities that have successfully transitioned to more affordable, renewable energy sources. Wamsted pointed to Holy Cross Energy, a co-op providing electricity to Colorado’s Western Slope.

"Last year, they got 85% of all their electricity from renewable resources, and they have a goal of 100% going forward," he said. "They've done a great job. They've also managed to keep costs low."

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