Laramie County commissioners to vote on workforce housing "man camp" Tuesday

A proposed workforce housing development in Cheyenne goes before Laramie County commissioners and the public on June 2.

Iron Guard Workforce Housing wants to build up to 800 modular housing units that could house up to 5,600 people. It would start with 30 modular housing units and later phases could add 150 RV spaces.

A staff review on a Class C Conditional Use Permit for this workforce housing, otherwise known as a "man camp," went through the county planning commission, where they voted on recommending the permit to the county commissioners for further discussion.

This did not come without a public hearing session, where the majority who spoke to the planning commission were against the workforce housing development.

Area resident Devon Tenorio was one of several people to speak against it at the recent planning commission hearing.

“I think a lot of people stated the same thing we did,” said Tenorio. “It's the overall problem of building too many things too quick that's bringing all this building here, it's just too much in a small area too quickly.”

But on the other hand, some stepped up to voice their support.

Marcie Kindrid with the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) said while they support economic development, it shouldn't happen at "just any cost.”

"We need to be asking the right questions,” she said. “Are the ratepayers protected? Is the environment protected? If all of these things are considered and answered and transparent, then yes, these projects mean high-paying jobs."

"Our workers have been the ones traveling to other states where the jobs are, spending weeks away from family,” continued Kindred. “These projects have made it possible for our local hires to stay here, to coach Little League, to not miss out on recitals, to sleep in their own beds at night."

Others said the project is needed to help keep people in Cheyenne.

Laramie County Planning and Development Director Justin Arnold told Wyoming News Now the county commissioners will provide the final vote on the conditional use permit on June 2. If approved, the applicant will then submit a commercial site plan for review that will go back to the commissioners with a hearing to be determined based on the submittal date.

If that does happen, the first 350 dwelling units and 150 RV spaces would proceed. But the rest of the housing will need an outside use agreement that will be introduced to the Cheyenne City Council on June 8. City council members will vote on the agreement on June 15.