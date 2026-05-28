Around Wyoming, Thursday, May 28

Sheridan is getting a new tournament to honor a beloved local and support the Junior Golf Association. The Sheridan Press reports Ryan Wagner recently lost his battle with cancer. He owned several local businesses and helped turn the Kendrick Golf Course around. His friends and family hope The Wagz tournament will give people a chance to gather and remember all the good Ryan did, while doing some good themselves.

Green River has a new largely accessible trail, thanks to the community coming together over one man’s dream. The Green River Star reports Dustin Shillcox, who is paralyzed from the waist down, wanted to help expand the greenbelt in an accessible way. He donated to get the project started, and others followed suit. Now, the Skyline Trail is almost all ADA accessible, and the remaining funds will continue to improve it.

And, for the 14th time in 30 years, Wyoming’s poster won first prize in the Society for American Archaeology’s State Archaeology Celebration Poster Contest. “Threads through Time: Bone needles in Wyoming’s Archaeological Record” features an over 13,000-year-old bone needle fragment found at the La Prele Mammoth Site near Douglas.