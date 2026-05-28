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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, May 28

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 28, 2026 at 7:13 AM MDT

Sheridan is getting a new tournament to honor a beloved local and support the Junior Golf Association. The Sheridan Press reports Ryan Wagner recently lost his battle with cancer. He owned several local businesses and helped turn the Kendrick Golf Course around. His friends and family hope The Wagz tournament will give people a chance to gather and remember all the good Ryan did, while doing some good themselves.

Green River has a new largely accessible trail, thanks to the community coming together over one man’s dream. The Green River Star reports Dustin Shillcox, who is paralyzed from the waist down, wanted to help expand the greenbelt in an accessible way. He donated to get the project started, and others followed suit. Now, the Skyline Trail is almost all ADA accessible, and the remaining funds will continue to improve it.

And, for the 14th time in 30 years, Wyoming’s poster won first prize in the Society for American Archaeology’s State Archaeology Celebration Poster Contest. “Threads through Time: Bone needles in Wyoming’s Archaeological Record” features an over 13,000-year-old bone needle fragment found at the La Prele Mammoth Site near Douglas.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel