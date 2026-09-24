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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, September 24

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 24, 2026 at 7:24 AM MDT

A Sweetwater County 911 dispatcher has received an award for her calm, collected coaching. The Green River Star reports, in August, Val Gelinas answered the call for a woman actively in labor on I-80. Over the phone, Gelinas guided the dad to pull over at a nearby gas station, then talked him through the delivery of a baby boy. EMS and fire crews arrived in less than five minutes to assist. This earned Gelinas her third Stork Award.

A Sublette County dispatcher also helped bring a new life into the world over the phone. Buckrail reports, earlier this month, the sheriff’s office got the call for a mother in labor with the midwife still on the way. Dispatcher Emery Kemp sent EMS, then guided the family through the delivery, step by step. Within minutes, the baby girl was born.

Sheridan County is looking for things to put in its new time capsule. The Sheridan Press reports, as part of celebrating America’s 250th, the county will bury a capsule to be opened in 50 years. Local schools are sharing letters to capture how young residents see the community now and how they believe it should be represented to people living there in 2076. Residents can suggest other items for the capsule on the Sheridan County 250 website.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel