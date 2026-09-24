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Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Wild Interactions #633: Arthur E. Demaray Papers

Published September 24, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
Photograph of Arthur E. Demaray in the 1930s. Photo courtesy of the National Park Service.
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Photograph of Arthur E. Demaray in the 1930s. Photo courtesy of the National Park Service.
Photograph of bear cubs begging for food along a road in Yellowstone National Park. Photofile: Yellowstone – Wildlife, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — Wild Interactions - Arthur E. Demaray Papers image2.jpg
Photograph of bear cubs begging for food along a road in Yellowstone National Park. Photofile: Yellowstone – Wildlife, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of a tourist hand-feeding bears at Yellowstone National Park. Box 2, Karl C. Allan papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4  — Wild Interactions - Arthur E. Demaray Papers image3.jpg
Photograph of a tourist hand-feeding bears at Yellowstone National Park. Box 2, Karl C. Allan papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph captioned “A summer beggar in Yellowstone National Park.” Arthur E. Demaray papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — Wild Interactions - Arthur E. Demaray Papers image4.jpg
Photograph captioned “A summer beggar in Yellowstone National Park.” Arthur E. Demaray papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

In the early 20th century, national parks such as Yellowstone had far different policies regarding wildlife. National Park Service veteran Arthur E. Demaray offers a surprising glimpse into this bygone time.

Demaray recounts children playing a game - dragging strings to lift unsuspecting squirrels off the ground. A stark contrast to today's hands-off approach. He also describes his first bear encounter. He didn’t realize the animals lived wild in the park.

A pamphlet of the era assured him that even grizzlies were inoffensive if not attacked. Incredibly, tourists could visit the garbage dump to watch dozens of bears feed. The smaller bears patiently awaited their turn, Demaray noted, much like people. One particularly brazen bear even forced visitors to pay a food toll to pass on the road. While charming, such human-wildlife interactions are now discouraged.

Demaray's writings transport us to Yellowstone's pioneering days. Uncover more eye-opening historical insights in the Arthur E. Demaray Papers at UW’s American Heritage Center

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Archives On The Air American Heritage CenterWyoming 250