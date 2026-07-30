Wyoming’s unemployment rate continued to fall in June

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

From May to June, the unemployment rate for Wyoming fell from 3.4% to 3.2%. Nearly every county saw decreases in joblessness, with the largest drops occurring in Carbon, Goshen and Big Horn.

Teton County still has the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 1.7%. Niobrara and Sweetwater counties remained at the highest unemployment levels, with both at 3.4%.

The state’s unemployment rates have been falling steadily over the past three months. Wyoming still falls well below the national average of 4.2% .

These decreases can largely be attributed to seasonal sectors creating more jobs in the summer months, according to the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services. June typically sees an increase in jobs each year as people spend more time partaking in activities like outdoor recreation and tourism events. Nationally, food and drink services alone are projected to create more than 1.1 million jobs over the next decade, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“Jobless rates often decrease in June as seasonal job gains occur in many sectors, including construction, leisure & hospitality, and professional & business services,” the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services said in a press release.

Non-farm related employment also increased in June. Not accounting for the seasonal change, non-farm jobs rose from 301,600 to 304,100 since June of last year. That’s 2,500 new jobs created.

The number of Unemployment Insurance (UI) claims has also decreased since last year. Only 1,164 people filed initial claims last month, 3.7% less than in June 2025. Those who continued to file after the initial claim decreased as well, with 5.7% fewer people making continued-weeks claims than this month last year. The industry with the greatest number of claims was construction.

According to the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services , the state’s overall employment is projected to increase by 10% over the next decade. They say about 28,000 jobs will also be created.

“This marks an increase of 9.9% from 2024 to 2034, and equates to Wyoming adding almost 2,800 jobs each year during that 10-year period.”