Teton County lifts measles emergency

Signs are improving for the measles outbreak that started in Colter Bay concessionaire employee housing in Grand Teton National Park. Teton County commissioners on Tuesday voted to rescind an emergency declaration they issued on July 13.

“At this point, based on the known infectious periods of previous cases and the incubation period of any possible new cases, we do not expect to see more cases linked to our measles outbreak earlier this summer,” Teton County Public Health Director Dr. Travis Riddell said in an email. “That means the Teton County outbreak is over.”

It’s been four weeks since the last known local measles case and 21 days – or a full incubation window – since the last known case’s infectious period ended. But that doesn't mean people should let their guard down against the highly contagious disease, Riddell announced in a video on Instagram on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, measles is still raging around the country,” he said. “There’s definitely still the potential for people with measles to come into Teton County and introduce it.”

Riddell is eyeing the ongoing outbreaks in neighboring states as potential spreaders.

“The nation-wide outbreak continues to smolder,” Riddell said in an email. “As long as it continues, particularly in neighboring areas like Utah, there is a distinct possibility that measles will be reintroduced locally.”

The county is still recommending protective measures, namely vaccinations as two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine are 97% effective , according to the Centers for Disease Control. All known cases in Teton County, Wyoming were in unvaccinated adults. One related case in Driggs, Idaho, was in a vaccinated adult .

Riddell also recommends watching for symptoms such as high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes followed by a rash.

The Wyoming Department of Health has not reported any new cases since its fifth case report of the year on July 14.

Before visiting a clinic to check on symptoms, call ahead for an entry plan to keep others safe.